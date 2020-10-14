The Matadors varsity and junior varsity games slated for this week were sidelined due to COVID-19.

While none of the players have tested positive for the coronavirus, several starters are quarantined, Seguin ISD spokesman Sean Hoffmann said.

“Both coaches agree it was appropriate to cancel,” he said.

The Matadors were scheduled to face Kerrville Tivy this week — freshman and junior varsity games on Wednesday and varsity on Thursday. However, the district released a statement on Friday, Oct. 9 announcing the game’s cancelation.

“It is our regret to inform you that the Oct. 14 freshman and junior varsity and Oct. 15 varsity football games against Kerrville Tivy have been canceled,” the statement read. “This decision was made by Seguin ISD’s district and athletic administrators, in conjunction with Kerrville ISD, out of an abundance of caution and in the best interest of both teams’ athletes.”

The Matador freshman team had the potential to, and did, find another game. They are scheduled to host Poth’s JV on Thursday.

Seguin head coach and athletic director Travis Bush said the Matadors aren’t the only team to face game cancelation or rescheduling due to the coronavirus.

“We’re limited in what we can say, but you’ve seen it around the state with high school games, college and NFL,” he said. “There’s going to be times due to certain COVID issues that you’re going to have guys out. Once the team gets several out at the same position it’s hard to function sometimes. So we made the decision at the best interest of our organization to not play this game.”

Since the match up was a non-conference contest, the teams declined to reschedule the meet up. Tivy was able to schedule a game against East Central to take place of the Seguin game.

Bush had talk to his team heading into the school year about this possibility becoming a reality and how they would handle it when they were faced with the challenge.

““It’s bound to happen somewhere, it’s bound to happen again,” he said. “We talked to our guys about this when we started in August that there are going to be ups and downs in the season and there may be times when a game is postponed or canceled and we have to handle the mental part of it and the ups and downs. I’m confident that we’ll be back to work this week and will work towards our next ball game. Our guys will handle this fine and be ready to roll next week.”

The students are among the 115 students and nine staff members district-wide that are home quarantined. Currently the Seguin ISD has four students and two staff members who have tested positive for COVID-19.

Students and staff who were in direct contact with those students were quarantined as a precaution and to help stop the spread, Hoffmann said.

“We’re trying to look out for the safety of our students and our staff based upon our own guidelines,” he said. “That is why we are quarantining those students.”

Among the students that are quarantined are a pair of fifth grade classes at Jefferson Elementary — about 20 students — and the Seguin ISD’s transition program at the Saegert campus, Hoffmann said.. The transition program is open to students with special needs who are 18 years and older.

The campus also houses the Mercer-Blumberg Learning Center and Discipline Alternative School, both of which are still operating as normal, Hoffmann said.

The district has about 7,000 students 1,100 staff members.

Hoffmann said the district continues to operate under safety procedures, which is why they are quarantining students.

“We do want to remind our parents, students and families we are quarantining to keep our students and our staff safe,” he said. “We all have to remain vigilant. Our students and our teachers are doing a great job. We want to remind everyone to keep it up because we want to keep that number of positive cases low.”

Felicia Frazar is the managing editor of the Seguin Gazette. You can e-mail her at felicia.frazar@seguingazette.com .