The Guadalupe County Republican Party is ready to rally voters Saturday afternoon.
The first-ever Grand Ol’ Picnic Rally is scheduled from 3 to 7 p.m. Saturday at Nolte Island Park, 2220 FM 466.
“One thing that I really must say is that we understand that this is the opening weekend of hunting season, but that’s just the way it worked out,” Terry Harper, precinct chairman of the Guadalupe County Republican Party said. “If you’re not out hunting or you get through hunting, come have a hamburger.”
The picnic is aimed at generating voter awareness throughout the county and organizers hope to inspire the younger generation to take it to the polls on Nov. 4, Harper said.
“We are doing this because we want to get people interested,” he said. “We’ve looked at the numbers, and we know that in Guadalupe County we have somewhere under 100,000 registered voters and we know that with the election that’s coming up next Tuesday that the turnout will probably be around 25% of those registered voters. So in a county that’s got a couple of a hundred thousand people, only one-tenth of those people decides what happens.”
The picnic will offer hamburgers, hot dogs, and pie from 3 to 5 p.m. courtesy of local restauranteur Bill Thompson, who owns Rocket Wings and Dixie Grill, Harper said.
At 3 p.m., a plethora of speakers will take the stage including State Rep. John Kuempel, and State Sen. Donna Campbell, with special guest retired Lt. Col. Allen West — a Fox News commentator, former congressman and combat war veteran, Harper said.
“West will be speaking for about 45 minutes to an hour, and then we will serve pecan pie, and then we are going to go home,” he said. “All the speakers will be motivational and politically oriented. They won’t be focused on whether you’re a Republican or Democrat, Conservative or Liberal, but more so to get people out to vote.”
The picnic also will provide an opportunity to register to vote for those who have yet to sign up, Harper said.
“If you don’t go vote, you can’t complain,” Harper said. “It doesn’t matter who you are or what you’re like; if you don’t vote, you don’t have any room to gripe, so we want everybody to come out and vote.”
Also slated for attendance are Texas Senate hopeful Frank Pomeroy and other local political figures, Harper said.
“Its a good chance to come and meet some local politicians and shake their hands, talk with them and ask them a question or two,” he said. “That’s why we have the two-hour time for food so people can visit and socialize. It’s a family-friendly event that is open to everyone, and the only thing we ask is no pets and no booze. It will be a great time.”
