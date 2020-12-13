Santa Sheriff

Guadalupe County Sheriff Arnold Zwicke (center) and his department delivered hundreds of presents on Tuesday, Dec. 8, 2020 to assisted living facilites in Guadalupe County for Christmas.

 Felicia Frazar - The Seguin Gazette

Residents at area assisted living facilities received a visit early from the man in the big red suit. Although, much like the stories go, they didn’t actually see Santa, but his annual Christmas run went off without a hitch on Tuesday.

That’s because he received some help from Guadalupe County’s own Santa Sheriff. Guadalupe County Sheriff Arnold Zwicke made his annual visit to the area’s assisted living facilities delivering joy.

Felicia Frazar is the managing editor of the Seguin Gazette. You can e-mail her at felicia.frazar@seguingazette.com .

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.