Residents at area assisted living facilities received a visit early from the man in the big red suit. Although, much like the stories go, they didn’t actually see Santa, but his annual Christmas run went off without a hitch on Tuesday.
That’s because he received some help from Guadalupe County’s own Santa Sheriff. Guadalupe County Sheriff Arnold Zwicke made his annual visit to the area’s assisted living facilities delivering joy.
