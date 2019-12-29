Several years ago when her stepdaughter was going into labor, Jill McKenzie and her husband at the time left their home in the Guadalupe County section of New Braunfels and rushed to the hospital for the delivery.
Once at the hospital, McKenzie said she learned that her stepdaughter was addicted to drugs and the state was removing the newborn baby girl from the new mom’s custody. She and her husband took in the child because it was only the right thing to do, McKenzie said.
“In the beginning, I thought I was babysitting for her biological mom,” she said. “Her mom continued to use drugs and have another child.”
Now Stevie McKenzie is almost 5 years old and she’s still living with Jill, who finalized the adoption of the young child about two years ago. She’s no longer with Stevie’s biological grandmother, she has sole custody of Stevie and is raising her in New Braunfels, Jill said.
Jill helped remove the child from the foster care system, an occurrence that has picked up steam here in Texas, according to statistics released recently from the state’s Department of Family and Protective Services. In fiscal year 2019, which recently ended, more children exited the foster care system in Texas than the number that entered, DFPS information stated.
New state figures show more children are leaving foster care for safe, permanent homes than are entering the child welfare system, as adoptions surged past 6,000 for the first time, according to a statement recently released from the offices of Child Protective Services.
More than 20,000 children left Texas foster care, including more than 6,000 who were adopted, Fiscal Year 2019 data shows. More than half of the adoptions — 3,095 — were by relatives, also a new record for CPS, according to a DFPS written statement.
The number of children leaving foster care outnumbered the number entering care by more than 1,700 children, a trend the state hopes will continue.
“This is certainly great news, and affirmation that our year-round adoption efforts are paying off,” said Kristene Blackstone, CPS associate commissioner. “And in many cases, we are reunifying these children with their families.”
In her daughter’s case, reunification with her birth mother has been problematic, Jill said. Stevie’s biological mother relinquished parental rights a long time ago and has yet to remain clean and sober enough to even visit the little girl, Jill said.
Sometimes, Jill feels bad keeping Stevie away from the child’s biological mother but it’s all in the girl’s best interests, she said.
“You have to sign that you’re not going to let the biological parent in their life. You’re not going to let them come over,” Jill said. “The state has severed their rights, whether it’s temporary or permanent. You have this drug addict that’s calling saying, ‘Come on, let me see her.’”
No matter how much the girl’s mother begs, Jill stands her ground, she said.
Jill downplays her actions, saying people who foster children they didn’t know beforehand and eventually adopt those children, are the real heroes.
State officials said in the news release that all of the foster and adoptive parents who take on the roll do their part to help.
While the number of children entering the state’s care has dropped in recent years, to 18,615 in FY 2019, the number of adoptions has steadily increased, up by 25% in the last decade.
Also, Texas has expanded support for kinship caregivers who commit to caring for young family members and, as a result, more children are being adopted by relatives than in years prior, according to the release.
As National Adoption Month wrapped up Thanksgiving weekend, more than 400 Texas children and youth found permanent homes during the state’s busiest month for adoptions.
But the need for permanent homes is year-round, and with Christmas only a few weeks away, Blackstone said she hopes more foster children will benefit from the season’s good will.
“November is our busiest adoption month, by far, but there is nothing more joyful than an adoption at Christmastime,” she said.
In her family’s case, Jill said the CPS caseworker in Guadalupe County helped them tremendously. They were able to adopt Stevie a couple years ago and remove her from the system and put her into a stable, loving home, she said.
They overcame the stressful times when they didn’t know if something would happen and officials would remove Stevie from the home, Jill said. Now, the family just looks forward to being together and being happy about where they are in life, she said.
“Stevie is the biggest blessing ever,” Jill said. “She is the cutest, sweetest, most loving little girl, wonderful child, and I’m so grateful.”
