War isn’t easy, and the men and women who return to civilian life after serving the United States military sometimes face trials and tribulations related to that service.
When their issues lead to misdemeanor brushes with law enforcement, military veterans in Guadalupe County may be granted opportunities to get help they need instead of being awarded jail time or sordid criminal records. That help comes in the form of the Guadalupe County Veterans Treatment Court, which has been in operation for nearly a decade and helps vets return to the straight and narrow.
A team of people from various areas of the county help lower the recidivism rate of veterans who go through the treatment court, said County Judge Kyle Kutscher, who presides over the court.
“That’s really the need for programs like this. You have a lot of people like myself and that whole team giving a lot of time but it’s for a good cause because these people won’t be cycling back through the same problems and reoffending,” he said. “You’re saying thank you to the veterans for giving everything, but now it’s focusing on them so the court doesn’t see them over and over again.”
Veterans Treatment Court is a problem-solving advocacy that focuses on addressing veterans’ needs in the criminal justice system, according to information on the Guadalupe County website. The court accepts defendants who have served or are currently serving in the military, and who have no criminal history or prior similar offenses to the one’s for which they are most recently charged.
Team members involved in the court include representatives from the county attorney’s office, defense attorneys, county probation officers, treatment providers and more. Team members determine a veteran’s eligibility to enter into the program, according to information on the website.
The county judge and county prosecutor must agree that the veteran and his or her case qualify.
Treatment can include random drug/alcohol screening, psychological assessments, adherence to probation guidelines and more.
Guadalupe County Veterans Treatment Court team members seek to help those who have helped this country.
“The benefit is that a veteran — somebody that served our country, somebody that has given a lot of themselves — has the opportunity now to focus on something they need personally,” Kutscher said. “Veterans we typically see are servants. They’re willing to give up a lot of what was in their life, or even their life, and now they come back and need treatment, they need help, they need support. That’s one of the things we try to consider.”
The court is an intensive program that sees about 15 veterans for each of the monthly sessions, said Abigail Whitaker, an assistant county prosecutor who serves on the Veterans Treatment Court team.
Numbers vary but they see about three veterans graduate the program each month. Most months about the same number enter the program, she said.
“I think it’s a successful program. The guys, there might be hiccups, but they do well,” Whitaker said. “Our numbers stay fairly consistent because we’re graduating about as many as we’re taking in.”
Successfully rehabilitating veterans by diverting them from the traditional criminal justice system is one of the goals of the program, read a brochure touting the program’s benefits. It also strives to provide veterans with tools needed to lead productive, law-abiding lives.
Stacey Adams, veterans justice outreach specialist at Audie L. Murphy Veteran’s Hospital keeps track of the participants’ treatment needs and progress for the court. She also provides case management for those receiving treatment in the program.
Treatment is key, Adams said.
“Part of the process when they apply for this treatment court, they have to undergo a clinical treatment matching assessment,” she said. “I often tell the veterans treatment is part of this court process. There has to be some type of treatment aspect, meaning if they don’t have any needs requiring (things like) substance treatment or mental health treatment, this may not be the court for them.”
Participation is voluntary, but needs to be taken seriously if veterans hope to get the most out of it, Kutscher said.
“They have to sign a contract,” he said. “They are willingly entering into a contract with treatment court saying they are voluntarily entering this treatment program, that they have to follow the treatment program. It’s not the same for every individual. It’s based on the charge, the reason they’re there and what will be beneficial to them.”
Veterans Treatment Court can bring results such as no jail time or the possibility of an offending veteran having a specific misdemeanor charge removed from his or her record. It offers so much more and is beneficial to the county, the judge said.
“I do think the program works really well,” he said. “It’s a needed program.”
