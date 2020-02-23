The rings of the brass bell that sits in the front entrance of Seguin City Hall reverberated throughout the building as Capt. William Ayers joyously rang it in honor of his birthday.
Seguin Mayor Don Keil smiled as he presented a proclamation to Ayers, who was surrounded by friends and family in celebration.
“I, Seguin Mayor, Don Keil, declare Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020, as a day of celebration and recognition of the 100th birthday of longtime Seguin resident and centenarian Capt. William Ayers and wish him all the best on his momentous occasion,” Keil said.
Ayers was born in 1920 to Ed and Bertha Blumberg growing up in Seguin.
“[My birthday] is the 11th of February, and Thomas Edison, the inventor, was born the same day. [Abraham] Lincoln was born on the 12th, tomorrow, and [George] Washington on the 22nd, so I’m famous before I even started,” Ayers said. “Everybody’s kind, and it’s nice being 100, but I’m the only one left from the class of 1937 from Seguin High School.”
In his youth, Ayers joined the U.S. Merchant Marines during World War II, where he survived a torpedo attack on his ship, the proclamation reads.
In 1960, Ayers moved to New Orleans, where he created the Ayers Steamship Co. Inc and retired as captain of the Port of New Orleans before returning to Seguin with his wife Billie and their children. The family moved into the historic Blumberg home.
“Seguin is improving all the time, it’s a modern city, and I’m proud to be a citizen here,” Ayers said. “That’s why I moved back from New Orleans to Seguin. I’ve been here for 17 years.”
Ayers donated the builder’s plank and the brass bell that sits within Seguin City Hall and acquired the pieces of history from the S.S. Juan Seguin, a cargo ship that saw action during World War II.
“I got the bell from the United States Maritime Commissions,” Ayers said. “I made a request, and they gave it to me. I brought it in, and we had a big ceremony. We asked to be named Juan N. Seguin, the founder of Seguin.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.