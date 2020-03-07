Recognizing county residents’ — and Texans’ — desire to protect their ability to bear and own firearms, Guadalupe County leadership recently resolved to uphold the tradition and citizens’ rights.
Guadalupe County Commissioners Court passed a resolution at a recent meeting, pledging to protect the people’s rights by naming Guadalupe County a Second Amendment safe-haven county.
The document went on to affirm the court’s support of the county sheriff to carrying out duties to protect citizens’ rights. Commissioners court vowed against authorizing or using county resources to enforce “law that has been lawfully deemed to unconstitutionally infringe on the right of the people to keep and bear arms,” the resolution read.
Guadalupe County Pct. 3 Commissioner Jim Wolverton said he brought the issue to the court after several constituents in his district reached out to him to ask why the county hasn’t spoken up about protecting residents’ gun rights. Upon taking office, each of the commissioners and the county judge swore to uphold the laws of the land, Wolverton said. Adopting the resolution was just a way of telling the community that members of the court stand behind those oaths, he said.
“We’re just taking care of what my constituents want me to do,” Wolverton said. “We’re reaffirming the oath we took when we took office to the constitutions of the United States and of Texas.”
The court passed unanimously the resolution.
County Judge Kyle Kutscher said it was important to let county residents know where the county stands when it comes to Second Amendment rights. It was also important to let people in the region, across the state and around the nation know that this Texas county will not try to bar its citizens from owning firearms, he said.
The issue is an important one to the court, Kutscher said.
“The Second Amendment, the right to keep and bear arms, it’s a sacred value that we should be able to have, to hold onto and keep forever and always. Other people will try to take those things away,” the county judge said. “I hope everybody realizes that Texans love guns and we have five people up here that are right along with them.”
Richard Mergele, owner of Seguin Gun & Pawn in Seguin, said he stands behind the commissioners’ decision. He’s operated the business in town for 35 years and has been a staunch supporter of the Second Amendment.
Commissioners’ move to do the same was a very good thing, Mergele said. Laws allowing citizens here to purchase firearms and carry them have saved lives, he said.
“I’ve had several women come in over the year, people try to run them off the road and stuff. One little girl said if she had not had a cell phone, she might not be here,” Mergele said.
He said politicians outside of Guadalupe County have it all wrong. Some are against the Second Amendment, advocate for limiting citizens’ rights to bear arms and want to disarm the common people, Mergele said.
But how would they feel if their own protections were limited, he queried.
“All of your politicians want your guns, but all of them have armed bodyguards too,” Mergele said. “Tell them to get rid of their bodyguards with their guns and see how it works out for them for four or five years.”
Nobody wants to hurt anyone else, at least most law-abiding citizens don’t, Mergele said. But firearms allow people to protect themselves from the evildoers out there, he said.
Politicians going against the country’s forefathers who envisioned the need to protect one’s self and family is a bad idea, Mergerle said.
“These people we have nowadays think they’re smarter than the Founding Fathers. They’re pretty crazy,” he said. “The Constitution of the United States, I’d say, was a definite deal. Those guys had so much foresight, it’s unbelievable compared to the guys we have here today.”
While it’s his job to serve and protect people in Guadalupe County, Sheriff Arnold Zwicke said he supports citizens’ rights to own weapons to help protect themselves. His office will not operate in a manner that infringes on the right to keep and bear arms, nor the right of “people to be secure in their persons, houses, papers and effects against unreasonable searches and seizures,” Zwicke said.
He will uphold the laws and would have whether or not the commissioners court approved its resolution, the sheriff said.
“Good guys with guns we appreciate. Bad guys with guns we look for them everyday anyway,” Zwicke said. “It’s nothing new for me other than a formality. But it’s something that does recognize Guadalupe County, saying we will stick together with the guns.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.