A Marion teen is looking for her big shot at sharing the stage with some of pop music’s heaviest hitters.
But to get there she needs a little help.
“Right now I am in a competition to be the opening act for Taylor Swift, the Jonas Brothers and Camila Cabello,” Lauren May said. “I’ve made it to the semi-finals, but it is completely fan-voted, so I need as many votes as I can possibly get.”
May signed up for the Opening Act competition for the We Can Survive Concert, a benefit for breast cancer research taking place Oct. 19 at the Hollywood Bowl in California.
May is a 19-year-old singer/songwriter from Marion. She is a graduate of Steele High School and a current student at Berklee College of Music.
Music has long been a passion for May.
“I have always loved music,” she said. “My whole life I’ve been singing. I grew up singing songs like Shania Twain, Faith Hill, Taylor Swift. I love Taylor Swift, she is my idol.”
Eventually her love of music grew. She began playing percussion at the age of 11 in the school band. She then started teaching herself how to strum a guitar at 12. May has since learned to play the piano and ukulele, as well.
“Then I started writing my own songs,” she said.
In high school, her career in band led to her heading up the drum line as captain playing the snare drum, and earned the teen a spot at the state UIL contest.
It was her percussion skills that garnered her acceptance as a student at Berklee College, May say.
“Berkley has an online degree program,” she said. “I’m majoring in songwriting.”
May recently visited Nashville where she recorded some of the songs she has written.
“If I get to go (perform), I get to sing those songs live,” she said.
To vote for Lauren May, visit bit.ly/2ko7rFs . The deadline to vote is 8 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 19.
“Please share and vote,” May said. “I love Texas and I would love to represent Military City. My dad is retired Air Force of 20 years. To get to represent that would be awesome.”
