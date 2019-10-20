A vital program to the Guadalupe Regional Medical Center recently received a large boost to help its efforts at supporting the community.
United Way Executive Director Mary Hargrave on Thursday presented a $13,000 donation to the Guadalupe Regional Medical Center’s Prescription Assistance Program. The local United Way will split the donation into payments covering two years, officials said.
“My mother is elderly, and if she didn’t have me to help her pay for prescriptions, she wouldn’t be able to get them,” Hargrave said. “People that come here don’t have anybody to help them get these prescriptions or pay for them, so without this program, people with many different ailments would die much sooner than they should.”
The program was established to provide financial aid to community members who suffer from chronic illnesses helping them obtain medications that they otherwise would not be able to afford. Prescription Assistance Program Director Jerry Riggs said.
“These illnesses usually include people with diabetes, hypertension and asthma,” he said. “Diabetes predominantly makes up for about 70% to 80% of our patients that come in. It also comes along with some heart issues and may lead to kidney issues and kidney failure at some point. It’s a really difficult disease to deal with, but we provide hands-on products or medications and testing devices, things like that.”
Each year, the Guadalupe County Regional Medical Center’s Prescription Assistance Program provides aid to more than 1,400 patients from around the area, accounting for 39,000 prescriptions, Guadalupe Regional Medical Foundation CEO Elaine Bennett said.
As a result of these numbers, one of the purchases program staffers are most looking forward to getting with the donation will be an automated pill counter. If procured, the device will save an insurmountable amount of time and effort, Riggs said.
“Sometimes, we get specific grants for specific pieces of equipment that we need, and one we are looking at right now is a pill counter because at the moment, we have to count our tablets out by hand,” he said. “The counter is an electronic device that you just pour the tablets into, and you can see how many go through the device, and you can stop it at 30, 60, 90, or whatever, and it will save us a whole lot of time.”
The donation also will go toward purchases that help maintain the program’s day-to-day operations, Riggs said.
“The cost to run the program over a year is probably somewhere around $357,000,” he said. “We tend to generate a lot of paper, so sometimes we buy a lot of large bulk paper – prescription labels alone probably run us about $300 to $400 a month. The software that we work with, there’s a fee for that, and that will run for a couple thousand dollars a year. So most of the funds will be used to run our daily undertakings.”
The assistance program has been a part of the Guadalupe Regional Medical Center for almost 20 years and has amassed $168,000 in donations from United Way since its inception, Bennett said.
With support from companies like HEB, Minigrip, and CMC Steel making up to 75% of United Ways contributions, the non-profit organization has a great deal of support in its mission to aid the community, Hargrave said.
“We have been in Seguin since 1983 and starting in 2020, we will have 45 agencies that we provide funding to, which is tremendous for a community this small,” she said. “We only spend 12% of funds on administrative costs, so 86 cents of every dollar that is contributed to us is put back into the community.”
According to the GRMC website, to be eligible for the Prescription Assistance Program, potential participants must be a U.S. citizen; have a low or fixed income; be on long-term medication; see a doctor that resides in Guadalupe County; be able to pay a monthly administrative fee of $15; and be able to pick up their prescriptions at the Guadalupe Regional Medical Center’s Prescription Assistance Program.
For more information on the Prescription Assistance Program visit, www.grmedcenter.com or call 830-401-7603.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.