Texas Lutheran University recently was awarded a grant that will support hundreds of senior citizen volunteers throughout the county and beyond.
The Senior Corps RSVP (Retired and Senior Volunteer Program) of South Central Texas grant of almost $280,000 was awarded by the Corporation for National and Community Service to the university and will be distributed over a three year period beginning next month, Texas Lutheran University director of marketing and communications Ashlie Ford said
“This award is going to support around 780 Senior Corps RSVP volunteers serving across Guadalupe, Comal, Wilson and Hayes Counties,” Ford said. “Senior Corps is a very large national program that has about 200,000 Americans in more than 20,000 locations across the United States. [They] are an organization of volunteers age 55 and over who provide resources to meet critical community needs through volunteer leadership.”
The grant will go toward aiding TLU’s 74 partner agencies with the program, Ford said.
“We have partner agencies that are organizations where the RSVP volunteers serve, and these are nonprofit organizations and healthcare agencies as well,” Ford said. “So the organizations will agree to offer volunteers assignments on a regularly scheduled basis, and the volunteers are sent out to things like special projects and events. They can range from anything like a short term assignment, which includes things like office work or special event assistance for local nonprofits.”
One of the many programs that seniors can volunteer to take part in through TLU is the America Reads program, TLU’s RSVP of South Central Texas director Barbara Weyland said in a news release.
“America Reads allows seniors to be paired with public school students in kindergarten through third grade providing one-on-one tutoring that improves literacy skills and instills a love of learning within those children,” she said, “We have 150 volunteers in over 25 schools currently working with more than 300 children.”
Additional programs accessible through the university are services to hospitals, nursing homes, senior centers, thrift stores, food banks, museums, libraries, and churches, Weyland said.
“Not only are you improving the lives of people within your own community, but research has shown that being a RSVP program volunteer can improve their (volunteers) own lives,” Ford said. “They’re staying active, and they’re staying healthy through service. There’s also a lot of research pointing to the mental and physical health benefits associated with volunteering. So it really is a win, win for everyone.”
The RSVP is just one of the many ways the university hopes to help the community, Ford said.
“We see ourselves as a huge part of the Seguin community and the greater Guadalupe County communities,” she said. “We are here to be a resource, and we want to be able to help partner volunteers with other local nonprofits. We are always connecting our students with local volunteer opportunities, and lots of our faculty and staff are also very involved. So this is just another way for us to show our commitment to the community.”
