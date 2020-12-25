Silver Center

Guadalupe County Sheriff Arnold Zwicke and his deputies present a donation of almost $4,000 to the Seguin Silver Center on Wednesday, Dec. 23, 2020.

 Courtesy photo - Special to the Seguin Gazette

A gift from the Guadalupe County sheriff is helping a local organization keep its doors open.

On Wednesday, Sheriff Arnold Zwicke and his deputies presented the Seguin Silver Center with a $3,855 donation to assist with operating costs.

Felicia Frazar is the managing editor of the Seguin Gazette. You can e-mail her at felicia.frazar@seguingazette.com .

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.