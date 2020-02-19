The McQueeney Volunteer Fire Department is moving forward with plans to build a new fire station.
They received a positive nod Tuesday morning from Guadalupe County Commissioners Court to proceed with the new station, Chief Tim Bogisch said.
“At today’s commissioners court meeting, the commissioners unanimously approved the preliminary plat for approximately 3.25 acres of land at the intersection of FM 725 and Lakeview Trail in McQueeney,” he said. “The McQueeney Volunteer Fire Department intends to purchase this property as the site of a new fire station for our department.”
Commissioners approved the plat’s compliance with county rules and regulations, County Judge Kyle Kutscher said. It falls in line with county guidelines, drainage requirements and the like, he said.
While the court didn’t discuss specifics about the building or the building project, Kutscher and Precinct No. 1 Commissioner Greg Seidenberger said they think the new facility could be good for the county.
“I think it’s going to be really nice for the community to have a nice, new facility,” Seidenberger said. “That’s a great piece of property. It’s a great location.
“I’m optimistic that’s going to serve for a really long time.”
Bogisch and his staff have worked on plans for a new station for about three years. The current station, located on less than an acre of land, lacks adequate space, has no room for expansion and is located in a heavy traffic area at the intersection of FM 725 and FM 79, he said.
Traffic conditions are beginning to make it more difficult for fire department personnel to effectively respond to calls, Bogisch said.
The department is planning to build a new station that is large enough to house all of the department’s equipment, Bogisch said. Fire trucks will fit comfortably in the new facility as it is currently planned with five drive-through bays for vehicles, he said.
An administration/living quarters side of the station will have a large training/meeting room, administrative offices, a large kitchen and four bedrooms for personnel to stay at the station overnight, the chief said.
Construction of a new building also will provide for future growth, Bogisch said.
The improvements will help the department better serve the community, the chief said.
“In addition to office space and a training room, the station will also feature bedrooms and a kitchen so that we have the facilities for personnel to stay at the station overnight to improve our response time and service to the community,” Bogisch said. “We are currently working on design documents for the station so we don’t have a cost estimate yet.”
More space will allow the department to implement new programs to recruit and retain more volunteer members, he said. The preliminary plans will help position the department to maintain an all-volunteer staff for years to come, Bogisch said.
The volunteer department will seek donations to help fund construction. Requests for donations will be made within and outside the community to cover the project costs, Bogisch said.
“More details will be shared with our community as we move forward with this project,” he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.