Art is a tool for self-expression, as well as a way for people to learn about history and break down barriers.
That’s what some Seguin residents learned first-hand on Saturday.
Artist Rey Luján Gaytan kicked off Teatro De Artes De Juan Seguin’s first lecture in their “Connecting Tejanos with their Past and with their Future” series. His lecture, “Changing International Borders via the Arts: New World Arts Creations,” discussed topics such as migration, borders between countries and history, using art from Gaytan and works in the public domain.
“Art is self-expression and it tells a story about everything around us,” Gaytan said during the lecture. “We have this world-wide view of people migrating. The first people here in the U.S., the Native Americans, they didn’t have any borders as far as we view borders.”
Gaytan started the lecture by showing one of his art pieces and explaining the significance of certain elements.
“You have a blue and pink tennis shoe,” he said. “One of the basic needs for humans is clothing. The other one, of course, is food. Then of course, housing. I put them on this string with these turquoise rings, which symbolize precious items.”
The monarch butterfly in his artwork had a heart on its wing and was positioned over Washington D.C.
“We know the butterfly migrates between Canada and the United States,” he said. “It does not have a border, and people who migrate don’t have a border. Why do they move? To increase their heart and their soul and their economic status.”
Throughout the lecture, Gaytan spoke on the history of migration in North America and the world, and historical cultures, such as the Mayan civilization and Native Americans. He spoke about the border between the United States and Mexico, and discussed his own artwork and that from other artists.
Stella Ozuna, of Seguin, said she learned a lot from Gaytan.
“It was wonderful,” she said. “I can’t believe how one person can retain so much knowledge. It’s amazing to me. It was so good and I loved it. I love history.”
Azhalea “Sally” Ramirez, of Austin, said the lecture gave her a rich cultural experience.
“I very much enjoyed the lecture today, because it connected different parts of the past, present and most definitely future,” she said. “I respect Mr. Luján’s work, attention to detail and the symbolism.”
Sulema Silva, board president of Teatro, said the lecture went well and had a good turnout, despite the chilly weather.
“I hope they take pride in the challenges that we face, like the lecture said, with current events,” she said. “I hope they take pride in where they came from, and a passion is in their soul somewhere, to go ahead and bring our future forward in education and understanding and acceptance.”
For Ramirez, a pride in her culture was something she said she took away. Growing up, she didn’t know a lot about her ancestral roots, she said.
“Learning about the indigenous cultures and peoples and ancestry of this area, it is of great interest to me,” she said. “So, when he was talking about all that, I was very interested.”
The idea that there was never a border with our ancestors also resonated with her.
“It was simply, we all live and share this space, and so can we respectfully acknowledge that,” she said. “Not only for ourselves and our peace of mind, but for the well-being and the co-existence to be one of harmony versus conflict.”
Silva said lectures like this one are important to educate the community.
“The more we know, the better we do,” she said. “So, it’s important for us to touch on where we came from, which is where the past comes in. Our past will dictate the education that we receive, that we accept, and to do better in the future.”
For those who missed the lecture, Teatro has a calendar jam-packed with events, Silva said.
“We just want to invite the community our events,” she said. “We are open to anybody and everybody from the community. They can come out for not only our lecture series, but other events that we have here at the center.”
For more information on upcoming Teatro events, visit www.teatrodeartes.org.
