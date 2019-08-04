Local artist Mary Cannon has displayed her work in the Seguin Library several times over the past few years.
And this year will be no different, as she’s already planning and preparing which pieces of work she is ready to display as part of the library’s Fall Rotating Art Exhibit.
“The first ones were smaller pieces and they were landscape with the fall arrangement with the fall leaves and the fall colors,” she said. “For the next one, I had taken some pictures down in Medina, my niece and her husband have a ranch there and it will be the landscape with the water and the fall color and the hills and probably several horses. It will be an acrylic piece.”
As a rotating art exhibit veteran, Cannon believes the event is a great way to showcase one’s work and plans to submit her work for the latest event.
“It’s great to be able to say you did an exhibit in the Seguin library,” she said. “I’ve saved all the brochures that I was in.”
Cannon, like many artists in the past, answered the call to display their work in the Seguin Public Library.
This year’s exhibit will run from Sept. 6 to Nov. 20. Although the exhibit won’t open to the public for another month, the deadline for potential applicants is 5 p.m. Aug. 11
“For the last couple years we’ve invite artists — professional or amateur, it doesn’t matter — to submit their work to us and there’s an art committee that determines the selections of the pieces,” Director of the Seguin Public Library Jackie Gross said. “We usually have them on display for the public to view for about three months. It’s just so the artists can share their art with the community. We don’t sell the art or anything like that.”
The exhibit will take place on the second floor of the library on an art rail for all to see. It is a way to introduce members of the community to the art that may have not had the chance to experience it, Gross said.
“The library is a community gathering spot, and just like how we have programs like yoga and Tai Chi for people that may not be exposed to that type of exercise, the same would go with the art,” she said. “Some people have never been exposed to art in that way where they can just simply go and sit and view it. It’s also a way of providing exposure and sharing local talent with the community.”
The exhibit is not strict as to what type of art is presented to the committee, however, it is preferable that work fit the fall theme of the event, Gross said.
“We’ve had a variety of different pieces from photographs to paintings to multimedia,” Gross said. “We want certain color palettes so it looks more like a fall art exhibit. Sometimes when you have different artists and different pieces it’s hard to arrange the art so that it looks most visually pleasing and complementary to all the pieces. We’re open to anything; we don’t limit it to a type of art.”
Although the exhibit doesn’t necessarily have a maximum limit to how many pieces can be displayed, available floor space ultimately plays a role in the number of pieces that are selected.
“We’ve had anywhere from 15 different pieces,” Gross said. “The first exhibit we did we actually had two sculptures that were on display. So it really just depends upon how big the pieces are and how well they fit together.”
Applications can be found on the Seguin Public Library website or at the library service desk. Those that apply must submit a picture of the work they wish to present and a brief artist biography. Additionally, applicants have a maximum of three pieces that can be submitted and must specify the size of the piece, with and without a frame, as well as a price or valued estimation of their work.
The art committee will share their top picks on Aug. 23. For more information about the event, contact the Seguin Public Library at 830-401-2422.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.