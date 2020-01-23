A Seguin Police Department rookie officer helped untied an elderly man from the Houston area who was lost in Seguin find his way safely back home.
Officer Ricky Zapata’s help was invaluable and surprising, said Carl Eagleton Jr., the 79-year-old man’s son.
“The officer was a big help, the whole police department’s help, not just one officer, but the police department is helping out a lot,” Eagleton said Wednesday in a brief telephone interview from his home near Houston. “They did a great job in helping me out and getting him back here safe.”
Eagleton’s father ran into some misfortune Tuesday morning and the local police department assisted him out of what could be a frightening situation.
It started about 8:30 a.m. Tuesday when a motorist called police to report a man lying on the side of Interstate 10 in Seguin, said Renee Billings, SPD’s crime victim liaison.
It turns out, the elder Carl Eagleton Sr. had been driving on I-10 when he ran out of gas, she said. He got out of his car to walk to the nearest exit and find help but fell to the ground, where a passing motorist found him and helped.
Responding officers shortly arrived to the scene, Billings said.
Police had a Seguin Fire Department EMS crew check out the man, who was physically fine, she said.
“The gentleman was confused as to where he was,” Billings said. “He thought he was on Highway 59, basically heading toward Sugarland. He was from the Crosby area near Houston.”
Zapata, still in his initial, yearlong probationary period with the department, took action.
He realized the elderly man’s cell phone battery was dead and was no help. He tried to determine where Eagleton Sr.’s family was and how to get him back to them.
Zapata looked in the car and found a business card in the back seat. It had a doctor’s information on it, Billings said.
“He contacted that doctor who informed him she had just recently seen the gentleman in the office,” Billings said. “The gentleman was physically healthy but she believed he had onset Parkinson’s and dementia, which would explain his confusion of where he thought he was and where he was located.”
Zapata did more searching and located family members to help.
The relative the officer reached didn’t have a vehicle immediately available to make the trip from the Houston to pick up Eagleton Sr., Billings said. That’s when the officer involved the crime victim liaison, she said.
Through the Victims of Crime Act, VOCA, Billings bought a bus ticket for Eagleton Sr, drove him to a Greyhound bus station with Zapata and coordinated with the family to meet him at the Houston bus terminal, Billings said.
“Although he wasn’t a victim of a crime, it does cover incidentals and things,” she said.
Zapata helped Eagleton Sr. on the bus and made sure he got on the road safely.
“When I walked off that bus, man, I felt so good,” Zapata said. “I walked away with a smile. I walked away with an overwhelming feeling of achievement.”
Serving the community is their job and he feels he’s getting good guidance as to how to do that from his department, Zapata said.
“This elderly man could have wound up anywhere,” he said. “He was going back to his family and to be safe. I haven’t felt like that in a long time. Just knowing I helped someone in that manner felt really good.”
