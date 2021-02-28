If you are currently a print subscriber but don't have an online account, select this option. You will need to use your 7 digit subscriber account number (with leading zeros) and your last name (in UPPERCASE).
The boys and Shelia (Olivia Sendigar) surprise caretaker Jack Palmer (Jonathan Washington, back center) with a puppet party in Seguin High School’s One Act Play “The Boys Next Door.” Pictured are (from left) Lucien P. Smith (Daniel Gonzalez), Norman Bulansky (Harris Franz), Shelia, Jack Palmer and Arnold Wiggins (Reese Janda).
Arnold Wiggins (Reese Janda, left) and Lucien P. Smith (Daniel Gonzalez, center) try to hide what they are doing from caretaker Jack Palmer (Jonathan Washington) in Seguin High School’s One Act Play “The Boys Next Door.”
Arnold Wiggins (Reese Janda) tries to stop Lucien P. Smith (Daniel Gonzalez) from showing he is hiding under his shirt from caretaker Jack Palmer (Jonathan Washington) in Seguin High School’s One Act Play “The Boys Next Door.”
Neighbor Norman Bulansky (Harris Franz, back) comes into the apartment where Arnold Wiggins (Reese Janda, center) and Lucien P. Smith (Daniel Gonzalez) are having a conversation in Seguin High School’s One Act Play “The Boys Next Door.”
Norman Bulansky (Harris Franz, left) reveals is hidden box of donuts prompting Lucien P. Smith (Daniel Gonzalez, right) to show the bag or charcoal hiding under his shirt while Jack Palmer (Jonathan Washington, back left) and Arnold Wiggins (Reese Janda) look on in Seguin High School’s One Act Play “The Boys Next Door.”
Cast members of Seguin High School’s One Act Play “The Boys Next Door” pose for a photo. Pictured are (from left, front row) Garrett Howton as Barry Klemper; Jonathan Washington as Jack Palmer; Daniel Gonzalez as Lucien P. Smith; (back row) Reese Janda as Arnold Wiggins; and Harris Franz as Norman Bulansky.
Arnold Wiggins (Reese Janda) runs down the list of items he bought from the grocery store, wondering what he may have messed up in Seguin High School’s One Act Play “The Boys Next Door.”
Arnold Wiggins (Reese Janda, left) and Lucien P. Smith (Daniel Gonzalez) have a conversation during Seguin High School’s One Act Play “The Boys Next Door.”
Caretaker Jack Palmer (Jonathan Washington, back left) catches Norman Bulansky (Harris Franz, right) trying to sneak a bite of a donut in Seguin High School’s One Act Play “The Boys Next Door.”
Mr. Klemper (Leo DeLeon) tries to give his son Barry Klemper (Garrett Howton) a gift in Seguin High School’s One Act Play “The Boys Next Door.”
Mr. Klemper (Leo DeLeon) leaves, vowing to return as his son Barry Klemper (Garrett Howton) breaks down in Seguin High School’s One Act Play “The Boys Next Door.”
Jack Palmer (Jonathan Washington, right) tries to stop Arnold Wiggins (Reese Janda) from catching a train to Moscow in Seguin High School’s One Act Play “The Boys Next Door.”
Norman Bulansky (Harris Franz, right) gives Shelia (Olivia Sendigar) a gift in Seguin High School’s One Act Play “The Boys Next Door.”
The cast and crew of the Seguin High School’s One Act Play “The Boys Next Door” pose for a photo.
