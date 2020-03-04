Dalondo Moultrie is the assistant managing editor of the Seguin Gazette. You can e-mail him at dalondo.moultrie@seguingazette.com .

A three-vehicle crash late last month in Guadalupe County killed one person and sent another with injuries to a San Antonio hospital, according to information a Texas Department of Public Safety spokesman released Wednesday.

A sport utility vehicle and a pickup truck collided at the intersection of FM 78 and Pioneer Road, DPS Sgt. Kenny Mata said. Force of the impact pushed the SUV into a car, he said.

The passenger of the SUV died in the wreck and emergency workers took the driver of the same vehicle to San Antonio Military Medical Center, Mata said.

The vehicles involved were a Nissan Pathfinder, Dodge Ram 2500 and a Chevrolet Camaro, he said.

“The impact caused the Nissan Pathfinder to strike a Chevrolet Camaro on Pioneer Road facing northbound,” Mata said. “The passenger of the Nissan Pathfinder was identified as Juan Martinez, 66, and was pronounced deceased on scene.”

The wreck happened about 3:25 p.m. Feb. 24 on FM 78 just east of Marion. Troopers’ preliminary investigation revealed some information.

The Pathfinder was heading southbound from FM 1044 to Pioneer Road and the Ram heading east on FM 78 crashed into the SUV, Mata said.

Investigators notified Martinez’s next of kin, Mata said. Only the occupants of the SUV suffered injuries, he said.

A resident who lives in the area where the crash occurred said he thinks the intersection is a dangerous one notorious for wrecks and near collisions.

“I’ve been complaining about that intersection for a long time. We’ve had so many wrecks there,” said Clarence Altwein who lives on Pioneer Road nearby. “I don’t know how often but it seems like once a month we’ve been getting a wreck over there, some bad ones.”

Motorists on Pioneer Road or FM 1044, on opposing sides of FM 78, have difficulties crossing or turning on to FM 78, Altwein said. Sometimes drivers on both roads pay more attention to what’s happening on 78 than their entire surroundings, he said he’s noticed.

Then, as they venture onto the highway, they realize their mistake when it’s too late, Altwein said.

“What I see so many times, coming off Pioneer Road, they’re looking to the left or to the right. When there’s a clearing they punch it,” he said. “Just so happens the people coming from 1044 do the same thing.”

Vehicles end up crashing or nearly crashing as they enter the intersection, Altwein said. He said he and his relatives try to avoid the intersection to be safe.

In a written statement, Mata warned drivers about failing to be aware of their surroundings and failing to follow the rules of the road.

“The Texas Department of Public Safety would like to remind the public that unless directed to proceed by a police officer or official traffic-control device, an operator approaching an intersection on a roadway controlled by a stop sign, after stopping as required by [law], shall yield the right-of-way to a vehicle that has entered the intersection from another highway or that is approaching so closely as to be an immediate hazard to the operator’s movement in or across the intersection,” the statement read.

DPS troopers continue to investigate the deadly wreck and had no further details to provide Wednesday, the statement read.