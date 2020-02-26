A group gathered around a table, each a representation of the different branches of a coalition that fights for abused and neglected children.
Assembled to go over the terms of their agreement, the justice warriors ceremoniously re-signed a pact vowing to stick together to do what’s best for the children and their families in the community who need their help, said Christy Williams, executive director of Guadalupe County Children’s Advocacy Center. She and several other members of a Multi-Disciplinary Team in Guadalupe County revised and renewed their protocols and partnership agreement on Feb. 19.
“There have been some changes to the law and the standards for children’s advocacy centers and multidisciplinary teams,” Williams said. “We had to change some language to reflect new statutes. This is a process we are mandated to do every three years at a minimum.”
Since 2003, the Guadalupe County Children’s Advocacy Center has offered a safe place to help children who are physically or sexually abused or neglected. The nonprofit organization conducts forensic interviews, helps coordinate investigations, victim’s assistance or referrals and community outreach.
Members of the Multi-Disciplinary Team met at the Guadalupe County Children’s Advocacy Center, on Wetz Road, to sign a memorandum of understanding. The team is made up of a representative from different agencies, each with his or her own specialty.
The partner agencies include the Guadalupe County Sheriff’s Office, the Department of Family and Protective Services, the Guadalupe County Attorney’s Office, Court Appointed Special Advocates, medical and mental health professionals and the CAC, Williams said.
Sheriff Arnold Zwicke serves on the board as the law enforcement representative, she said. Jennifer Smith, first assistant county attorney, represents the prosecution arm of the coalition and Michelle Cunningham serves as a representative of DFPS, Williams said.
The group is required by statute to have a representative on its board of each of the above mentioned disciplines, she said.
So, with a contingency of them in attendance, they signed the memorandum of understanding for their continued cooperation, Williams said.
“We’re in our 16th year so I celebrated the last 15 years and thanked everyone for all of their hard work and dedication to the cases where children are involved either as victims or witnesses, where we come together to work these cases hand in hand for the benefit of the family or the child and also the benefit of the case,” Williams said. “It’s really important that in a community our size we have trained professionals who work together as a team to ensure that cases are handled appropriately and that families are treated with dignity and respect. This Multi-Disciplinary Team is committed to doing that.”
Without each individual member of the team, prosecution of crimes involving child victims and witnesses would go a lot different in Guadalupe County, Smith said. Everyone plays his or her part to help ensure children in this community get a fair shake, she said.
“It is a coordination of law enforcement, children advocacy and prosecution to give us the best chance of prosecuting cases committed against children,” Smith said. “We are all there, we are all members for one reason. That is to make sure we give cases involving the victimization of children our very best shot.”
