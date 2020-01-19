A fire Thursday morning filled the inside of a home with smoke, damaging the garage of the residence.
The Seguin Fire Department responded to a call at 9:38 a.m. in the 100 block of Oldtowne Road.
Seguin Fire Department Battalion Chief Frank Herrera said crews were able to make a speedy entrance into the home.
“We arrived to find heavy smoke coming from the attic area,” he said. “Crews made an aggressive attack into the garage. They were able to get a good knockdown pretty quick and were able to locate the fire in the attic space above the garage area.”
No one was hurt in the blaze.
Neighbor Ella Cantu said she walked out onto her porch to investigate when she observed plumes of smoke coming from the home as well as the smell of burning plastic.
“There was lots of smoke, but the Seguin Fire Department and the police came to the rescue right away,” Cantu said. “We’re very impressed with them.”
Cantu said her concern for her neighbors grew when she saw the smoke.
“We’re hoping the family’s not there because the truck is outside,” she said. “We don’t know them, but we’ve seen them before, and we know they have a little girl and a big dog.”
The home suffered extensive damage to the garage and the area above the garage. However, no one was home when firefighters arrived on the scene, Herrera said.
The cause and manner of the fire were under investigation Thursday afternoon, Herrera said.
