Guadalupe County voters will have a few races to decide in the upcoming primary election, but only on the Republican side of the ticket.
Democrats were only able to field one contestant for their county-wide elections and that’s for his own seat, Democratic Party Chair Duane McCune said.
“We had no candidate filings other than myself. I’ll be the only one running county-wide and I’m unopposed,” he said. “No filings at all. I’m running for reelection as county chair for the Democratic Party.”
The hold the Republican party has on Guadalupe County makes it difficult for Democrats to run successful campaigns, McCune said. So he partially understands why he didn’t get more candidates to step up to the plate.
However, he’s still disappointed in the showing, or lack thereof, Democrats have provided for the upcoming elections.
“Of course I’m disappointed. I expected a couple candidates, couple for county commissioner, but it didn’t materialize,” McCune said.
Monday was the filing deadline for candidates to file to run in the primary election taking place March 3, 2020. Candidates for county-wide races filed with their county chairs and the county chairs provided the information to the Texas Secretary of State’s office, said Karen Hale, Guadalupe County Republican chair.
She had provided all of her filing information to the state, Hale said Tuesday afternoon.
Hale said she too was surprised Democrats didn’t get more candidates to file in the county.
She said she’s heard lots of talk in the news media about a “blue wave” rumored to flood Texas. It made her think there would be more opposition in the 2020 general election, Hale said.
“With all of the talk in the media about turning Texas blue, I expected a number of challengers,” she said. “I’m pleasantly surprised there are none.”
There are four uncontested races set up on the Republican side for the primary, Hale said.
Jimmy Harless is challenging incumbent Sheriff Arnold Zwicke for the top cop spot. Trey Kelly and Mark Reyes both signed up to replace Harless, who currently is the county’s Precinct 2 constable.
Grumpy Azzoz, whose name will appear as simply Grumpy on the ballot, is trying to unseat Guadalupe County Precinct 1 Commissioner Greg Seidenberger, Hale said.
“That’s how everybody knows him. Nobody knows his last name,” she said of Azzoz.
Also up for grabs is another commissioner spot. This one is being vacated by Jim Wolverton of Precinct 3 who decided not to run for reelection.
Vying for the job are Michael R. Carpenter and Cedric Edwards, who is coming off of a failed election run, Hale said.
“Cedric Edwards, who was just a candidate for the mayoral race in Schertz, has just filed to run against Michael Carpenter for County Commissioner 3 which is an open seat,” she said.
Other seats up for grabs and only candidates who filed to fill them are: David Wilborn for county attorney, Daryl W. John for tax assessor-collector, James Springer for Precinct 1 constable, Michael Skrobarcek for Precinct 3 constable, and Harvey Faulkner for Precinct 4 constable.
In another rest that affects Guadalupe County, one candidate each filed to run as a Republican and a Democrat on the state level, according to the Secretary of State’s website. District 44 GOP incumbent John Kuempel will face Democrat Robert Bohmfalk in November for the State Representative District 44 seat.
