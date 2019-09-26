The city of Seguin’s 2019 tax rate was officially set Wednesday night.
Seguin City Council officially adopted the city’s 2019-20 tax rate and budget Wednesday night at a regular board meeting.
Council members heard the second reading of the order levying a tax rate of $.5412 per $100 valuation during the brief council meeting. The rate is a continuation of last year’s mirroring numbers.
The council unanimously adopted the spending plan.
Additionally, four amendments to the 2019-2020 fiscal year budget also came before council.
They heard an amendment to the general fund budget, which passed unanimously following a motion by council member Mark Herbold and a second by council member Penny Wallace.
Council also approved a motion amending the city’s debt service fund budget– a collection used to pay the city’s interest and principal due to indebtedness, special revenue and fiduciary funds budget, and the utility fund budget.
In other news:
• A resolution determining that an area within downtown Seguin contains conditions that are a risk to public health and safety was passed following a roll call vote.
• A resolution approving the submission of a downtown revitalization program/Main Street Texas capital fund grant application to the Texas department of agriculture was proposed seeking to make improvements to infrastructure in the area. The resolution was approved following a motion by council member Crabb and seconded by council member Chris Aviles.
