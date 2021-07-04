If you are currently a print subscriber but don't have an online account, select this option. You will need to use your 7 digit subscriber account number (with leading zeros) and your last name (in UPPERCASE).
While Jim Pennington, an instructional associate professor in A&M’s chemistry department and coordinator of the Texas A&M Chemistry Road Show, looks on, Arianna Arce, a summer camp guide with the Just for Kids Summer Day Camp, ignites gas inside a balloon as part of an experiment during the Texas A&M University Chemistry Road Show on June 29, 2021, at the Seguin Coliseum.
Jim Pennington, an instructional associate professor in A&M’s chemistry department and coordinator of the Texas A&M Chemistry Road Show, performs a fire tornado experiment to the delight of his audience at the Texas A&M University Chemistry Road Show on Tuesday, June 29, 2021, at the Seguin Coliseum.
Elena Watts (from left), Sam Watts and their son Andrei Watts, 9, chat over the aftermath of an experiment Texas A&M Associate Chemistry Professor Jim Pennington performed during a show for youth Tuesday, June 29, 2021, at the Seguin Coliseum.
Andrei Watts, 9, of Seguin, handles fake snow that was the result of an experiment Tuesday, June 29, 2021, at the Texas A&M University Chemistry Road Show held at the Seguin Coliseum.
Since their son has an affinity for science, a Seguin couple took the lad to experience some chemical experiments up close and personal at the Seguin Events Complex - Coliseum.
Andrei Watts, 9, said he immensely enjoyed seeing the scientific shenanigans of Jim Pennington, an instructional associate professor in A&M’s chemistry department and coordinator of the Texas A&M Chemistry Road Show, but some parts of the exhibition were better than others.
