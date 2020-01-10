Law enforcement from Seguin, Cibolo and Guadalupe County converged on a suspected drug house this week and arrested a suspected marijuana dealer, a Guadalupe County Sheriff’s Office spokesman said.
On top of arresting 21-year-old Johnaven Webb, of Seguin, authorities seized about 488 grams of marijuana, five firearms, 750 rounds of ammunition, a bullet-proof vest, drugs packaging materials, $25,743 in cash and a vehicle, GCSO Lt. John Flores said Wednesday in a news release.
“When we made entry through the door, he was in that area near the door and placed in handcuffs without incident,” Flores said.
Webb was taken Wednesday to the Guadalupe County Jail on state jail felony charges of possession of between 4 ounces and 5 pounds of marijuana and money laundering between $2,500 and $30,000. He was released the same day after posting bonds totaling $100,000, according to the county’s online jail records.
The suspect apparently was on probation at the time of the arrest.
The sheriff’s narcotics unit along with special crimes units from Seguin and Cibolo worked the case, Flores said. The investigation began after there were complaints of possible drug activity in the area, he said.
Sheriff’s deputies and police obtained a search warrant and served it about 11:30 p.m. Tuesday at a home in the 200 block of Parkridge Circle, Flores said.
Deputies quickly arrested the suspect, the lieutenant said. They then located the narcotics during a subsequent search of the home, he said.
Detectives turned over the case to the Guadalupe County Attorney’s Office for prosecution, Flores said.
According to Guadalupe County online records, Webb has been convicted twice in the county on marijuana possession-related charges.
He pleaded guilty to attempting to possess less than 2 ounces of marijuana and received deferred adjudication in October 2015 after being arrested in May of that. The case was dismissed in December 2015, according to the records.
After a May 2017 arrest, Webb pleaded n contest last January to a possession of less than 2 ounces of marijuana charge. For that case, he received probation, which was not scheduled to end until Jan. 14, 2021, according to the online records.
