A piece of Seguin’s history was brought back to life thanks to the efforts of a local law firm.
Stephen Gankse and Christopher Moore, of Moore Gankse Murr PLLC, recently purchased and renovated a 100-year-old building located at 536 E. Court St. to house the law firm’s Seguin location.
In its century of existence, the building has hosted a multitude of businesses including auto garages, a bicycle repair shop and a thrift store, Moore said.
“I spent about a day going through old German-language newspapers reading advertisements to locate addresses … and the building first appeared doing business as a garage in 1913,” Ganske said. “Then there were a few other garages between 1913 and 1922.”
The duo purchased the building at the end of 2018 and began renovations completing the project in about six months, Ganske said.
As they worked, Gankse and Moore found century-old remnants throughout the property, which they preserved and used to enrich the office space.
“The history of the building we actually found as we went,” Ganske said. “We didn’t look into it ahead of time, and we kept finding things as we continued. That got more and more exciting, so we shifted at one point to try and preserve as much of that as we could.”
Among the artifacts discovered in the process was a sign that identified the shop as a former auto repair shop.
“Schulze Garage was operating in this building in 1922, and we found what we believe to be the original sign which we’ve hung in the back of the building,” Ganske said. “There’s also a good deal of machinery that’s up in the rafters that we have kept. We’ve also found some catalogs from the late ’40s — parts catalogs and stuff like that.”
The duo also repurposed original wood from the original building for the office’s entrance.
“As far as we know that wood is original with the building, and so it’s got to be over 100 years old,” Ganske said. “Once we realized there was a history here, we decided to keep as much of it as we could. I don’t think we really got rid of anything — what we found is what we kept, and we’re really very proud of it.”
When looking for a place to house the firm, Ganske said he and Moore had several prospects in mind. However, they chose the historic building for its expansive parking space and location.
“We had looked for something more historic in downtown, but there are drawbacks to the real core of the downtown area that we decided really wasn’t something that we wanted to deal with,” Ganske said. “We resigned ourselves to move away from that area a little bit, but honestly, I think we just got lucky.”
After participating in the recent Seguin Conservation Society’s 28th Annual Holiday Heritage Tour of Homes, Gankse said more people are coming out to reminisce about the building’s tenured history.
“We get so many different stories from so many different people,” Ganske said. “The tour was really interesting because that day somebody walked in and told me that this is the oldest roof in Seguin. It’s fun to hear all the stories from people.”
Ganske and Moore hope the success of the renovation will fuel others to look beyond downtown for their places of business.
“We really found a diamond in the rough,” Ganske said. “I hope that it gets people out of that core downtown zone and see that there’s other buildings and more chance for development here when they see what we were able to do and the time that we were able to do it in. We really like it here, so we wanted somewhere comfortable and enjoyable, and if we can make the town look prettier, then it’s all the better.”
Joe Martin is a staff writer for the Seguin Gazette. You can e-mail him at joe.martin@seguingazette.com .
