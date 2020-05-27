For two years, the National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) Guadalupe County continuously has worked to support area residents who have a mental health illness.
Guadalupe County NAMI founder Barbara Vinson has made it her mission to help spread the word about mental health issues, break the stigma and find a way to help those how might not reach out for help.
That’s what prompted her to create the local group.
“There’s a stigma around mental health, and people don’t want to talk about mental health issues, and they don’t want it to be in their family,” she said. “Well, I don’t want it to be in my family, and people don’t want cancer in their family, and I don’t either, but it’s there, and we need to talk about it. We need to get the word out there that there is help. We all fear what we don’t understand, and people don’t understand mental health, so we need to educate people.”
There is a wide berth of what is considered a mental health issue, and assistance is not just restricted to those who only live with schizophrenia or bipolar disorder, Vinson said.
“One in five people are affected. That’s pretty darn high,” Vinson said. “Everybody knows somebody that’s affected by it. That being said, people don’t recognize the signs and the symptoms. In NAMI, we educate you on what the illnesses are, all of them. What kind of medications are out there? What are the signs and symptoms like? We also teach self-care, you have to stop and take care of yourself. You also have to know how to set up boundaries.”
To spread the word, Vinson and other NAMI volunteers hosted a giveaway and offered up dozens of free masks in the spirit of mental health awareness. In addition, Vinson and several volunteers also peppered a handful of green bows across the light posts in Central Park, Vinson said.
“The color for mental health is green, so I had five different ladies, and I asked them ‘would you make green masks for me,’” Vinson said. “And they were, like, ‘oh yeah.’ So I gave out 50 about two weeks ago and put it on my NAMI Facebook page,” she said. “I also put a big sandwich board over here off King Street. What’s interesting is one person saw my Facebook page and came for a mask, and the rest came because they saw the signage, and I’ve got some more that I want to equally give out in Schertz this week.”
Typically, May is filled with events that highlight mental health awareness; however, this year, NAMI found itself unable to conduct its usual happenings because of the coronavirus pandemic,
“We had a huge event we were having in Central Park and had gone through all the hoops,” Vinson said. “It actually started in January where we called all the people and got everything set up, then we couldn’t have it. So we postponed that until September because we wanted it to be an awareness event, and we had all these mental health organizations come together with us, and we were just going to give out free things.”
Vinson said the organization is preparing to go online with all its programs to help those in need from the safety of their homes — free of charge.
“I have started a support group for families, and I’m doing it online,” Vinson said. “ I [also] make videos, I get stuff from NAMI National and share it, and I have a NAMI phone number, and I tell people to please call me, and we’ll talk.”
The nonprofit is looking to promote mental health, Vinson said.
For more information on NAMI Guadalupe County visit, namitexas.org/nami-guadalupe-county/ or facebook.com/NAMIGuadalupeCounty .
To volunteer or for assistance, call 830-433-9036.
