Deitz Flower Shop's Happiness Ambassadors Beverly Bonkowski (center) and Samantha Lum (right) present flowers to a woman waiting outside a doctors office as they Petal It Forward on Thursdsay, Oct. 22, 2020 in Cedar View Medical Center.
Deitz Flower Shop's Happiness Ambassadors Beverly Bonkowski and Samantha Lum surprise Bonny St Clair with a bouquet of flowers as the pair Petal It Foward on Thursday, Oct. 22, 2020 at Tres Hewell Mortuary before singing "Happy Birthday" to the woman whose birthday was the day prior.
Deitz Flower Shop's Happiness Ambassadors Beverly Bonkowski and Samantha Lum present flowers to the records department and dispatchers at the Seguin Police Department as they Petal It Forward on Thursdsay, Oct. 22, 2020.
Felicia Frazar - The Seguin Gazette
Deitz Flower Shop's Happiness Ambassadors Samantha Lum (left) and Beverly Bonkowski prepare to hand out flowers as they Petal It Forward on Thursdsay, Oct. 22, 2020.
Felicia Frazar - The Seguin Gazette
Felicia Frazar - The Seguin Gazette
Felicia Frazar - The Seguin Gazette
Deitz Flower Shop's Happiness Ambassadors Samantha Lum presents flowers to a woman waiting inside a doctors office as she Petals It Forward on Thursdsay, Oct. 22, 2020 in Cedar View Medical Center.
Armed with bouquets of flowers, Deitz Flower Shop’s Happiness Ambassadors Beverly Bonkowski and Samantha Lum walked through Cedar View Medical Center looking for people to surprise on Thursday morning.
A woman waiting outside a doctor’s office smiled as the duo handed her a small bouquet of flowers as they Petal It Forward.
