A doctor duo recently revived a long-absent optical office in Seguin, hoping to use their friendship and experience to provide the best services they can.
Texas State Optical is making a return to the area after a five-year hiatus thanks to therapeutic optometrists and location owners Suzanne Turner Wallace and Jeslyn Sabol.
“Dr. Turner and I own the New Braunfels TSO (Texas State Optical), and I live in New Braunfels, but Dr. Turner lives in Seguin,” Sabol said. “She’s my business partner and my best friend, and we have always talked about branching out to open another location. I just had a baby, and she just had a baby, so it’s a crazy time for us, but we heard a practice in Seguin was selling, and as soon as we heard that, we jumped on it.”
Previously a Texas State Optical office was owned and operated in the area by optometrist Mark Bennett, who ran the office on 1449 E. Court St. until his death in 2015, Turner said. The practice was then purchased and relocated to its current location at 515 E. Court St. until being purchased by the duo last summer.
“When we heard that there was an office for sale in Seguin, we both got really excited, and it all worked out, so we immediately reached out to TSO,” Sabol said. “I think they want to have a TSO in Seguin, because why not? They used to have one, and that doctor was here for a very long time. So they were on board.”
Texas State Optical Seguin officially opened office doors on Feb. 3, to the delight of their dedicated clients, Sabol said.
“We’re really excited to start seeing patients and establish ourselves because we have a lot of patients from Seguin that go to our New Braunfels location,” Sabol said. “It’s really nice to be able to say that now we have an office in Seguin as well.”
Texas State Optical is a decades-old collection of eye care offices spanning most of the state and beyond, Sabol said.
“We’re really known for the name,” she said. “I have a lot of patients that come in and they say ‘I’ve been coming to TSO my whole life and my grandparents went to TSO.’ So I do think that draws people in as well. We’re really common, pretty much there’s a TSO in every well-established city.”
There is much more to optometry than check-ups, Sabol said.
“I’m pretty sure I can speak on Dr. Turner’s behalf when I say we think the eye is just fascinating,” Sabol said. “You can diagnose not just eye diseases from looking in the eye, but almost any disease, high blood pressure, diabetes, cancer, things like that can be found in a regular eye exam. So yes, we’re doing eye care, which is very important, but we’re also taking care of people from the whole body standpoint.”
Under the management of Turner and Sabol, the office will offer a wide range of services, Sabol said.
“We’re primary eye care doctors, so we basically do everything,” Sabol said. “We do comprehensive eye exams, which means looking at the entire eye. We are therapeutic optometrists, which means we also treat eye diseases, so we can write prescriptions – it’s not just glasses and contacts. The only thing we don’t do is surgery, but if our patients needed a surgical consult, then we would refer them to an ophthalmologist.”
The duo stands out from other eye care providers through their focus on building interpersonal relationships with their patients, Sabol said.
“We’re very big on spending time with our patients and getting to know our patients,” she said. “Texas State Optical has a little tagline which is caring for the eyes of Texas, and we love that because we’re really passionate about what we do.”
The duo’s office currently accepts six medical plan providers ranging from Humana to BlueCross BlueShield and one vision plan, which is VSP Vision Care.
“We are on basically every major medical plan,” Sabol said. “Our profession is really complicated because we take medical insurance, and we take vision insurance. Vision insurance really only covers you for glasses and contacts. It doesn’t cover you if you have anything medically wrong in your eyes. We are only on one vision plan right now, but we hired a credentialing company to get us on all the plans, and that timeline is supposed to be completed by March.”
Turner and Sabol met in optometrist school, however, never cultivated their friendship until they began working together, Sabol said.
“After we had both been practicing for several years, she reached out to me to see if I would work for her,” Sabol said. “ She also has another office in San Marcos, which is also a TSO, and I ended up working with her at that practice for several years. Then she approached me and said ‘Do you want to buy New Braunfels,’ so we decided to do it, and over the last few years we’ve gotten incredibly close.”
Sabol and Turner will use their strong friendship as an advantage to run their new business, Sabol said.
“Our personalities are very different, but we work very well with each other,” Sabol said. “I have three children, but since we met, I have had two, and since she’s met me, she has had two, so we’ve just been through it all – the mom, the practice owner, the doctor, everything.”
Office hours are 8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Friday.
For more information on TSO Seguin, visit their website at tsoseguin.com or call the office at (830) 310-6198.
