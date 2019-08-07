A long-time community tradition brought in visitors from all over to celebrate a small Texas town.
The 83rd Annual Marion Sausage Supper had neighbors, friends and guests mixing and mingling at the annual parade, over a plate of sausage or while dancing the night away, all while raising funds for the community.
“This is a long-standing tradition of over 80 years that we’ve been doing this,” said Marion Chamber of Commerce board member and event volunteer Lisa Jubela. “The reason this started in August is because it used to be to celebrate the harvest of all the farmers in the area where they get together, like as a homecoming, and share in the joys of the harvest.”
The event began with a parade at the Marion High school with around 55 entries that meandered their way through town.
“The parade brings a lot of people out into the community and we like to see that,” Marion Mayor Victor Contreas said. “People from Comal County and San Antonio and Gonzalez are supposed to be here. And so there are lots of floats. It’s just a great event to start and kick off the day.”
Marion Bulldog cheerleader Lexie Johns, 12, and her fellow teammates 12-year-old Kailee Randolph and 13-year-old Kaylee Johns, said the parade was a fun way to break a sweat.
“It was nice,” Lexie said. “There were a lot of people and it was really hot. It was just really fun doing the band dances and stuff.”
Although many would be nervous to participate in such an event, Lexie and her teammates said it was just another day on the job.
Additionally, the San Antonio Stock Show and Rodeo rode through town with 42 committee members representing the organization.
“I would say we’ve been a part of the Marion parade for probably about close to 20 years,” San Antonio Stock Show and Rodeo Chairman of the Ambassador committee Cindy Gidden said. “We enjoy Marion, it’s a great community. We love to go into small-town celebrations, we think it’s a great community event. And as part of the stock show, we’re all about the community.”
Once the parade wrapped up, visitors headed over to St. James Lutheran Church to grab a bite to eat, visit with the vendors or bid on an item in the live auction.
“We have a traditional German sausage plate that has been provided by a local meat market named Penshorn Meat Market here in town, so there’s lots of love and homemade items,” Jubela said. “Everything is made from the heart. The market has been around for generations, and they still make their sausage in house. Everything that goes into this event is all about people pitching in and coming together as a community to celebrate.”
Jubela expected volunteers to dish up about 900 plates before day’s end.
New Braunfels author and vender Duke Charles said he believes the event is a great way to bring the community together.
“This is my first time here but this seems to bring a lot of people out and bring them together,” Charles said. “I’m really enjoying it.”
The event was held primarily to raise money for a community center that the Marion chamber wishes to erect, Jubela said.
“It was just a great time with the parade and the vendors to get together as a community to celebrate and catch up at the end of the summer,” she said. “The local board is very thankful for all the businesses and individuals that donate items. A lot of them are handcrafted items, there’s canned goods and a lot of local businesses that highlight their local crafts.”
