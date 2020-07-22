If you are currently a print subscriber but don't have an online account, select this option. You will need to use your 7 digit subscriber account number (with leading zeros) and your last name (in UPPERCASE).
A side door on the city hall labeled Police on Wednesday, July 15, 2020, presumably will be removed once renovations are completed at city hall and the old municipal court building, which will be the new police department in Marion.
Marion Mayor Victor Contreras responds to an email while working in the building that, once current renovations are complete, will be the city's new police department.
Marion's old municipal court building is under renovations to become the city's police department. In the meantime, Mayor Victor Contreras did some work July 15, 2020, inside the building.
Marion Mayor Victor Contreras looks at the progress as the town's City Hall receives upgrades and renovations Wednesday, July 15, 2020, in Marion.
Construction materials and new counter spaces sit and await installation amid continuing renovations Marion Mayor Victor Contreras helped spark at the city hall July 15, 2020, in Marion.
A city employee walks into the portable building Wednesday, July 15, 2020, that staffers are using until renovations at the town's city hall can be completed in Marion.
Marion's old municipal court building receives interior upgrades Wednesday, July 15, 2020, that will transform it into the new police department in Marion.
The exterior so far hasn't changed but the interior continues to evolve Wednesday, July 15, 2020, at city hall which is receiving renovations in Marion.
In front of city hall, which is in the middle of renovations, stands a marker reflecting the founding and some history of the city of Marion on Wednesday, July 15, 2020.
MARION — Asbestos, cramped confines and overpriced accommodations were trigger enough to get a renovation going.
Officials in Marion investigated the problems and came up with solutions to offer city staffers a better work environment at a better price, Mayor Victor Contreras said. He said the city will get rid of a portable building housing city employees once renovations at the old city hall and municipal court buildings are complete.
