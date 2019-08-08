The Seguin area is rich with history and tradition, something the Seguin Conservation Society likes to celebrate.
With the city’s 181st birthday rapidly approaching, the local organization is hosting it’s annual birthday party on Friday and golf tournament on Saturday.
The event will kick off at 5:30 p.m. Friday in Heritage Village, 200 E. Live Oak St. at the Campbell-Hoermann Log Cabin and in the First Church.
The hottest event of the celebration is the annual homemade ice cream contest which is held in the church to beat the heat.
“We set it all up in the church because the church is air-conditioned,” Seguin Conservation Society board member Kay Martin said. “When they attend, people can go around and sample all the different types of ice cream and you can get as many scoops as you want to pay for. It’s kind of a coveted event. I’ve only won once and I’ve participated in it a million times.”
In order to enter, the creamy creations are separated into three categories: best pecan, best vanilla and people’s choice. Within those categories, participants are matched against each other on factors such as texture and taste, Martin said.
“There’s also specialty picks like the ones that don’t meet all those other criteria that just go into that one,” she said. “For example, one year my mom made a Tutti Frutti ice cream that would be in the best specialty for instance.”
The specialty scoops don’t stop at Tutti Frutti with some variations in the past going as far as including meaty morsels into their creations.
“It can get crazy,” Martin said. “One year I actually saw a maple bacon ice cream, it was really good. It kind of had some chewy bits of candied bacon in it. It’s a really fun little event.”
Judging the contest are three local celebrities — Guadalupe County Sheriff Arnold Zwicke, Seguin Fire Marshal Greg Dreiss and Police Chief Terry Nichols, Seguin Conservation Society board member Rebecca Kallies said.
“We always have three celebrity judges,” Kallies said. “Everybody that buys ice cream will get a voting card that they can put in a cup that corresponds with each of the ice creams to pick the favorite for the general public.”
Homemade ice cream isn’t the only thing to eat at the celebration. Barbecue plates of brisket and sausage are served up by Next Door Catering and are available for $15 a plate pre-sale or $20 at the event. Those who wish to purchase tickets can do so at Gift and Gourmet or the Chamber of Commerce, Martin said.
In addition to the food and contest, the extravaganza will also have an appearance by local musicians Kirk Herbold and friends, as well as a special reading by Mayor Don Keil.
“The Guadalupe County Sheriff’s Posse will come in and deliver (the proclamation) on horseback at around 6:15 p.m.,” Martin said.
To continue the birthday celebration, the Conservation Society is hosting a golf tournament Saturday at Starcke Park Golf Course, 650 River Drive West.
“It’s a shotgun start at 8 a.m.,” Seguin Conservation Society President Steve Tschoepe said. “We’ve done this tournament for about four or five years and it will be about 18 holes,”
The tournament offers a wide variety of winnings to those who are closest to the pin and for those with the longest drive that amount to over $1,000 in cash prizes, Tschoepe said.
“The fees to enter are $75 per person,” he said. “That includes the green fee, cart rentals and range balls. People also get two tickets to the barbecue dinner that we serve on Friday night before the tournament.”
All proceeds from the celebration and tournament go to the maintenance of Heritage Village properties, Martin said.
For any questions about the Seguin Birthday Party or the golf tournament, contact Martin at 830-305-2482 or Kallies at 830- 401-1140.
