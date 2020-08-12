Fransico Herrera

Fransico "Frank" Herrera

With an eye on helping to revitalize the downtown and surrounding areas of the city, Francisco Herrera has announced his bid to run for mayor of Seguin.

An El Paso native who moved here about five years ago by way of San Marcos, Herrera let it be known he would run back in June when he picked up his election packet at Seguin City Hall. This month, the candidate spoke briefly about his plans for Seguin.

Dalondo Moultrie is the assistant managing editor of the Seguin Gazette. You can e-mail him at dalondo.moultrie@seguingazette.com .

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.