With an eye on helping to revitalize the downtown and surrounding areas of the city, Francisco Herrera has announced his bid to run for mayor of Seguin.
An El Paso native who moved here about five years ago by way of San Marcos, Herrera let it be known he would run back in June when he picked up his election packet at Seguin City Hall. This month, the candidate spoke briefly about his plans for Seguin.
