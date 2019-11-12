Kingsbury was was a hub of fun activities, food and a bit of history on Saturday.
A pair of events had visitors flying in for a good time at the eighth annual Fall Harvest Festival hosted by Habitable Spaces and the fall “Wings and Wheels” fly-in and car show put on by the Old Kingsbury Aerodrome by Pioneer Flight Museum.
Harvest Fest
There were a variety of activities for people to enjoy during Harvest Fest, Shane Heinemeier, co-founder of Habitable Spaces, said.
“There’s a petting zoo, and a hay dive for the kids,” he said. “There’s also a wellness tent that’s very elaborate with lots of places to hang out and sit down. We have all kinds of arts and crafts, a farmer’s market and a blacksmith making some freeform items.”
Liz Magninat, of New Braunfels, who was attended with her two children, Claire Magninat, 4, and Nolan Magninat, 2 said they were all having a good time.
“It’s a lot of fun,” she said. “This is our first time coming and it’s a really neat experience. We’ve bought some stuff from the booths, did the petting zoo and then did the hay dive.”
It was her children’s first time participating in a hay dive, which they found fun, she said.
“I used to do these when I was little,” she said. “My daughter was able to get a bunch of discs for prizes and about three dollars too.”
The Trading Post was back this year, allowing people to swap out their own hand-made items for those at the post, such as pickled items, jams, or an art piece, Heinemeier said.
“People who may not of their own volition make something themselves, it gives them the impetus to do it, and they’ll make something and then bring it in and trade,” he said.
Cassandra Lopez and Ceira Shanez, of Seguin, said it was their first-time trading at the Trading Post.
“I’ve always seen the Trade Post at the festival but have never gone in,” Lopez said. “Ceira made some pumpkin pudding bread. We went in and traded it for a hot sauce.”
Many of those who came out also came from the Old Kingsbury Aerodrome after checking out the Wings and Wheels fly-in, Heinemeier said.
“It’s really a pretty special event,” he said. “There’s a lot of cross-pollination going on. Our idea was to hold Harvest Fest in accordance with them, so we can share our crowds. I think it’s going well.”
Wings and Wheels Fly-In
Those who checked out the fly-in had the chance to get up and close with history, Charlotte Parker, office manager at Pioneer Flight Museum, said.
“We pull out our early aviation airplanes and our vintage cars, and then we invite other people to come out and display their cars and airplanes,” she said. “We have re-enactors also.”
Stephan Christophel, of Round Rock, said it was his first time coming out and he was enjoying the show.
“It’s amazing. It’s seeing history,” he said. “It’s amazing that the planes still fly, and I give credit to the people working on them and keeping them flying.”
Returning with her children was Tammy Remmers, of Boerne.
“We’ve been coming here for several years now,” she said. “We enjoy it and it’s a lot of fun. It’s neat to see the people dressed up in costumes. I saw a lady dressed up in a period dress, and it’s just really neat to see what it was like back then.”
As people meandered around the planes and visited, Parker said she hopes those who came out learned about history.
“A lot of these were fighter planes, back in World War I and World War II,” she said. “I hope they learned about the history of our country and how we got our freedom. Our reenactors also showed you what it was like to be a soldier back then.”
The museum had 63 historical airplanes and about 40 other vintage cars on display, Parker said.
The event was free, but all donations raised will help the museum build a new hanger and with upkeep for the aircraft, Parker said.
“We’re trying to put up a 1918 original Fort Sam Houston hanger,” she said. “We have it covered, but now we’re working on the doors and the interior.”
Those that missed the fly-in, can still see the aircraft during the museum’s regular business hours.
The museum is open 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. during the week, and is free.
