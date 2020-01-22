The Seguin Public Library has become home to the only two books ever created on the I-Bone, a high school and college offensive football play documented by one of Seguin’s very own.
The books titled “Attacking Defenses With Football’s I-Bone Option Offense” and “Coaching the I-Bone Option Attack Offense,” were written by Seguin native Joey Lozano, a former journalist who garnered his love for the sport while attending Seguin High School in 1975.
“I went to school for several years at St. James, so I wasn’t able to play junior high football because we didn’t have any contact sports,” Lozano said. “I was a terrible football player, but like a lot of guys, I still loved watching it on TV before ever playing in an organized fashion. And then, after I broke my collarbone during an offseason drill, I decided I was going to switch focus onto journalism because that was really what I wanted to do.”
The I-Bone is a cross between the wishbone and power I formation and was created by his friend James Smith, who conceptualized the play while he was a walk-on quarterback at Texas A&M University, Lozano said.
The duo met in 1984 when training at the same local fitness center, Lozano said. It was there that Lozano learned of Smith’s offensive play when he overheard Smith on the phone with the University of Oklahoma head coach Barry Switzer.
“He (Smith) was a veterinary dermatologist, so I asked him why he was on the phone with Barry Switzer, and he said that he came up with a multiple offense for college football,” Lozano said. “I thought it sounded interesting, so I arranged to talk with him about it.”
After delving deeper into the origins of Smith’s play, Lozano decided to help him create a 100-page manual describing the I-Bone to spread awareness of the formation — a decision that would take Lozano down a decades-long path culminating in his recently published books.
“He was trying to get some college team to adopt the offense and run with it,” Lozano said. “Initially, I had put together the manual, and that’s kind of how it all started.”
The duo proceeded to sell about 500 copies of the manual and wrote several articles for various magazines describing the formation.
When writing the material, Lozano said he faced problems adapting to a different style of writing.
“Probably the biggest struggle I encountered was just having to write in an instructional format,” Lozano said. “I had been a newspaper reporter and then a PR (public relations) writer up to that point, and I had never written in an instructional format. I was fortunate enough that I was able to get some books on option football, so the books that I bought basically helped a lot with that.”
Lozano decided to discontinue the selling of the manuals after dwindling interest and Smith’s death in December 2001, having never witnessed the formation verifiably used first hand.
“We wrote an article for Texas Coach Magazine 1984 and talked about the foundation and theory behind it (the I-Bone),” Lozano said. “And so in 1989, we saw that the University of Colorado was running an offense and they called it the I-Bone, and it was using the same formation, but I think they probably came up with it on their own because that was one of the schools I don’t think we ever contacted.”
After losing his job in 2011, Lozano decided to revisit the I-Bone and the duo’s dream of creating a book around the formation and in 2013, “Coaching the I-Bone Option Attack Offense” was published followed by his second book, “Attacking Defenses With Football’s I-Bone Option Offense,” three years later.
“I thought I might as well try because first of all, not many people can say they’ve written a book, particularly inside their area of expertise, he said. And so the first one just came about and then the second book is about attacking specific defenses.”
Lozano has no plans of writing a third book on the subject, he said.
“The first book was pretty well put together, and the second book took a lot more time,” he said. “The only other book I could probably write might be like ‘101 Ways to Run the Option,’ or something like that. So that would probably be the only other book related to this that I could put together, but it’s a really time-consuming process.”
Donating to the Seguin Public Library was a way to remember his hometown, Lozano said.
“I was particularly keen on the idea that, ‘Hey, this is pretty cool, a small-town library and the only library in the country to have the two books out,’” he said. “The only other facility that has both books is the Library of Congress. I guess they get a copy of every book that’s ever published in the U.S., but I am not sure.”
