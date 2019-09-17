The community came together to celebrate a message of love and unity on Saturday at the Seguin Public Library.
The third annual Day of Hope, hosted by Precious Life Services, gave those who came out a chance to learn about life and family resources available to them, founder and President Nancy Turner said.
“We bring merchants and vendors together and other organizations that help the community,” she said.
The organizations in attendance included Bluebonnet Trails Community Services, Court Appointed Special Advocates (CASA), AAA, the Guadalupe County Sheriff’s Office and Allwell.
“We’re trying to keep our children well and safe,” Nancy said. “We’re trying to come against violence. We come together to help with dementia. People that come, they learn there’s always a way out of depression.”
The event started with Leticia Temple reading Mayor Don Keil’s Celebration of Life Proclamation.
“Whereas young Texans should have every opportunity to successfully mature, looking forward with eager anticipation toward the promise of the future,” she read. “Whereas, tragically, however this does not always occur, and instead some young lives are lost as a result of suicide.”
The proclamation stated the importance of bringing awareness to suicide warning signs and prevention, and furthering the futures of young adults in Texas.
After the proclamation, Temple said every 40 seconds a life is lost to suicide, and Turner thanked those who attended.
“You are welcome to laugh,” she said to the crowd. “If you want to come up here and dance, it’s alright, come up here and dance. Kick off your shoes. This is your day of hope. That means there will be hope for tomorrow and the next day and the next day.”
During the event, speakers from each vendor explained their services.
Guadalupe County Sheriff’s deputies talked about their jobs in the Mental Health Division.
“We not only reach out to people, but we offer services through our agency for mental health for anybody who may be in crisis or getting ready to go in crisis,” Deputy Ashley Peyton, who serves as a mental health officer, said.
Cpl. Brian Lumpkin, supervisor of the Mental Health Unit, added that their goal is jail diversion.
“We try to get out and help folks in the community that are in crisis, so they don’t end up in jail,” he said. “We want to help people, not just create more hardships on them.”
Lumpkin said they worked closely with Bluebonnet Trails, one of the other organizations in attendance. The organization offers a variety of services to help with things such as mental illness, emotional disorders, autism, developmental disabilities and more.
Donna Fagan, community education outreach coordinator with Bluebonnet Trails Community Services, explained the services to those at the event. She also told her personal story about how suicide and mental illness affected her family.
“I’m a person that has lived the experience of caring for a child with a mental health condition. My oldest daughter, who is 37, has a condition,” Fagan said. “In 2010, we lost our youngest son to suicide. It was at that point in time when he died that my husband and I said, ‘This stops with us. Things change.’”
The declaration led Fagan to work with Bluebonnet Trails, which she said provides integrated healthcare.
“Bluebonnet Trails Community Services is the local mental health authority in Guadalupe County,” Fagan said. “We have primary care, we have mental health services, we have intellectual developmental services and a lot of intensive programs.”
In addition to learning about organizations and services available, those who came out had a chance to play games and win raffle prizes.
Lumpkin had a winning raffle ticket. He picked a bouquet of yellow flowers as a prize and gave it to 8-year-old Jaylah Mitchell. When Jaylah’s turn came around to win a prize, she chose a water bottle and gave it to the deputy.
Her mother, Rashanda Mitchell praised Lumpkin’s kindness.
“He is always nice to my kids,” she said. “He probably doesn’t remember, but last year we came and he gave a prize to my son. It’s a blessing to see how kind he is as a (deputy) sheriff.”
Mitchell also praised the event and said she enjoyed it.
“It was great,” she said. “I learned there are a lot of organizations here in Seguin.”
Kaylee Anderson, of Seguin, was stopping by the library and decided to check out what was happening.
“I’m glad I stopped by because I learned a lot and it was a very fulfilling,” Anderson said.
Vice President of Precious Life Services Larainne Turner, who started the Day of Hope event, said her motivation came from witnessing a lot of hopelessness and despair.
“I said, ‘You know what? We need A Day of Hope,’” she said. “There’s a lot of people hurting, a lot of people needing resources but don’t know where to look for it. They can come in direct contact with vendors and get their cards, that way when they need these services, they have their information.”
Turner hoped those who participated learned help is available and there are people who can provide it.
“I hope those who came out build a sense of security and that they know that they’re not alone,” she said. “In this life, you think you’re walking alone but there’s always somebody either going through what you’re going through, going through worse or have been through that and can help you along the way."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.