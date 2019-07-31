Lovers of anime, comic books, movies and everything pop culture are taking over the Seguin Public Library this weekend.
The local library is hosting its second Mini-Con from 1 to 5 p.m. on Saturday at its facilities located at 313 W. Nolte St.
“Mini-Con is our library version of a comic convention. So it’s an opportunity to celebrate comics as well as the library’s collection of graphic novels to promote literacy and celebrate comics and pop culture,” Youth Services Librarian Hannah Farmer said.
This year’s event is expected to feature vendors selling art prints, pop culture memorabilia and other knickknacks. There also is a series of panels taking place along with some meet and greet opportunities with several artists including Alejandro Juvera, Alfredo Lopez Jr., Allison Stanley, David Soto Jr., Jonathan Miller and Vo Nguyen, Farmer said.
“Well, we’re really excited to have the author and illustrator of the ‘CatStronauts’ graphic novel series, Drew Brockington. He wrote and illustrated this series of graphic novels that are geared toward elementary-age students,” Farmer said. “They’re really funny. We feature them in our summer book club and so he’s going to do an interactive presentation and live drawing demonstration, which is at 3 o’clock.”
Rey from the “Star Wars” franchise and Spiderman are also stopping by for photo-ops.
Those interested in learning more about cosplay can sit in on the Cosplay 101 panel at 1 p.m., Farmer said.
For those already decked out in their best cosplay, Mini-Con’s cosplay contests for both teens and adults will give them the chance to earn bragging rights and prizes.
Teens have the opportunity to win tickets to Okashicon 2020 and a gift card to Arda Wigs, while adults could earn two family passes and two free autographs for Wizard World Austin 2019 and a free photoshoot with Make Them Awesome.
Other prizes for the contest include comic wall scrolls, wigs and plushies.
The teen judging is at 2:30 p.m., adults judging is at 3 p.m. and the winners are announced at 4:30 p.m.
“Everybody is always encouraged to dress up in their costumes,” Farmer said.
While last year’s Mini-Con attracted about 300 attendees, Farmer said they believe this year’s one is going to exceed that.
“We’re expecting even more this year since it’s the closing event of the Universe Stories Summer Reading Program. So we’re preparing to kind of take over the entire library,” she said. “We’ll pretty much be using every inch of space.”
Farmer added that Mini-Con is a free, fun opportunity for everyone.
“There’s an opportunity to buy things if you want but you don’t have to. We’ll also have food trucks there,” she said. “It’s just a fun community event celebrating comics and games. It’s something a little unique for our community. You don’t have to go to the big city to San Antonio con to have that experience.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.