Brenda Allen (left), 8th-grade teacher, allows students in her class to take Thanksgiving lunches Knights of Columbus council 3412 provided for staff and students Friday, Nov. 20, 2020, at St. James Catholic School in Seguin.
Librarian Shelley Marek (left) helps cut pumpkin pies into slices for delivery to elementary school students and teachers for a Thanksgiving lunch Nov. 20, 2020, at St. James Catholic School in Seguin.
Jericho Lomas, grand knight of the Knights of Columbus Council 3412, (right) slices into a pumpkin pie so he, other knights and school personnel can deliver portions to students and teachers during a Thanksgiving luncheon Nov. 20, 2020, at St. James Catholic School in Seguin.
Jericho Lomas (center), grand knight of Knights of Columbus Council 3412, and Sir Knight Charles Villenueve unload a delivery of HEB meals to pass out for a Thanksgiving lunch to staff and students Friday, Nov. 20, 2020, at St. James Catholic School in Seguin.
Principal Johanna Lopez leads the pack and school personnel and members of the Knights of Columbus Council 3412 help deliver a Thanksgiving lunch the knights provided for staff and students Friday, Nov. 20, 2020, at St. James Cathholic School in Seguin.
In preparation of receiving a Thanksgiving lunch provided by the local Knights of Columbus council, Pam Barrett's kindergarten class prayers over the food Friday, Nov. 20, 2020, at St. James Catholic School in Seguin.
Kindergarten teacher Pam Barrett hands out to her class Thanksgiving lunches the local Knights of Columbus council provided for staff and students Friday Nov. 20, 2020, at St. James Catholic School in Seguin.
A kindergarten student excitedly accepts from her teacher Pam Barrett one of the meals Knights of Columbus council 3412 provided for a Thanksgiving lunch Friday, Nov. 20, 2020, at St. James Catholilc School in Seguin.
Students gather around as their 8th-grade teacher Brenda Allen (left) hands out the Thanksgiving lunches Knighs of Columbus council 3412 provided to students and staff Friday, Nov. 20, 2020, at St. James Catholic School in Seguin.
Principal Johanna Lopez (from left), Knights of Columbus member Mike Lopez, and teacher Brenda Allen help students dig in to the lunches the knights provided for staff and students Friday, Nov. 20, 2020, at St. James Catholic School in Seguin.
Knights of Columbus member Mike Lopez empties his boxes of meals for teacher Brenda Allen's eight-grade class to enjoy as an early Thanksgiving lunch Friday, Nov. 20, 2020, at St. James Catholic School in Seguin.
Librarian Shelley Marek shows off the contents of the Thanksgiving lunch meal members of the local Knights of Columbus council delivered to staff and students Friday, Nov. 20, 2020, at St. James Catholid School in Seguin.
Principal Johanna Lopez (from left) prepares to help unload meals for a Thanksgiving lunch along with Librarian Shelley Marek on Friday, Nov. 20, 2020, at St. James Catholic School in Seguin.
Dalondo Moultire - The Seguin Gazette
Meals the local Knights of Columbus council served for a Thanksgiving lunch Friday, Nov. 20, 2020, consisted of turkey, macaroni and cheese and string beans at St. James Catholic School in Seguin.
Dalondo Moultire - The Seguin Gazette
With school in the area taking the week off for Thanksgiving, last-minute events in honor of the holiday popped up before the break for on-campus celebrations.
Generally, faculty and staff at St. James Catholic School host a huge Thanksgiving meal for students and their extended families, but COVID-19 forced a change. But still, the coronavirus couldn’t stop the school from treating students and teachers to some traditional holiday grub.
