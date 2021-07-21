If you are currently a print subscriber but don't have an online account, select this option. You will need to use your 7 digit subscriber account number (with leading zeros) and your last name (in UPPERCASE).
Guadalupe Valley Habitat For Humanity board member Barbara Ewing presents the Boone family with the certificate of completion signifying their committement to go through the organization's course and put in 400 hours of sweat equity toward the construction of their home.
Seguin Mayor Donna Dodgen welcomes the Boone family to their new home during a dedication ceremony on Saturday, July 17, 2021.
Felicia Frazar - The Seguin Gazette
Miranda Boone thanks the volunteers and the Habitat For Humanity board for help construct her family's new home during a dedication ceremony on Saturday, July 17, 2021.
Felicia Frazar - The Seguin Gazette
Angel Boone thanks the volunteers and the Habitat For Humanity board for help construct his family's new home during a dedication ceremony on Saturday, July 17, 2021.
Felicia Frazar - The Seguin Gazette
Felicia Frazar - The Seguin Gazette
The Boone family poses for a photo in front of their new home following the dedication ceremony on Saturday, July 17, 2021.
