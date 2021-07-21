Angel and Miranda Boone smiled as Guadalupe Valley Habitat For Humanity board member Barbara Ewing presented a certificate marking the completion of the couple’s new home.

The Boone family was officially welcomed to their house built through the efforts of Habitat For Humanity on Saturday in the 500 block of Newton Avenue.

Felicia Frazar is the managing editor of the Seguin Gazette. You can e-mail her at felicia.frazar@seguingazette.com .

