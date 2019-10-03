Seguin’s roads are set to get a makeover to better suit the city’s needs with plans in place that span many years.
City Engineer David Rabago and Public Works Director John Donnelly updated city council on the progress of a five-year streets capital improvement plan during a regular city council meeting on Tuesday.
During the update, Donnelly said that there are many roads within the city that need maintenance and he has taken a number of steps the past few years to address them.
“In 2017, we paved 2.1 miles and 3.9 miles in chip seal,” he said. “In 2018, we increased our paving up to 3.35 miles and we did about 3 miles of HA5. In addition, we also chip sealed 3.3 miles. This year we’ve paved 5.4 miles and chip sealed 4 miles. With all that said and done, we have touched 25.05 miles of road in the last three years, plus what we did the first two years in 2016-2017.”
Donnelly also shared his plans for future roadwork with arrangements in place that span up to 2029.
“We’re trying to do somewhere between 22 to 24 sections of road every year,” he said. “We schedule about 16, that way when we have some of these other projects like the water utility relocation or the sanitary sewer, we can add those without any problems, and we can still continue to do everything on schedule.”
In working to identify the problems and come up with the best solutions, Donnelly said he personally drove each road to identify what kind of work would best suit it.
“I’ve got chip seal planned out until about 2026 and zipper projects out until 2029,” he said. “If we continue to hit 22 sections of road every year, then by the end of 10 or 15 years, we’ll be able to touch on well over 100 miles or so of road.”
The list of roads in need of repairs is long with around 24 streets slated to be rectified.
“Some of the roads we will be working on this year will be New Braunfels from Guadalupe to Eighth Street,” he said. We’re doing Meadow Lake from 123 Bypass to 123 Stockdale Highway, and another bad one is Baxter between Guadalupe and Austin streets,” Donnelly said. “We have 24 streets lined up this year and we’re planning on doing at least 22 of them.”
Rabago also presented a pavement condition index, which displayed the varying categories of documented road conditions that tiered downward from green to red.
“When it comes to the life cycle of a street, it’s pretty constant in terms of condition within the categories of good to fair,” Rabago said. “Because of this, we’re trying to focus on the streets that are in the fair to poor condition categories, because these are the ones that we can get the best bang for our buck. Once you start getting past a certain condition, the deterioration rate falls much faster, once it falls into the serious condition category, you’re looking at a cost of reconstruction that’s typically 45 times more expensive than it would be had we gone in there and had the street repaired when it was in fair to poor condition.”
Data gathered by the Paver software program is used to determine which streets get the attention they need in terms of repairs and maintenance, Rabago said.
“When it comes to the street selection criteria we typically use three criteria,” Rabago said. “The first one is once we have all the data and compile all the PCI’s we will develop a map and break it up into districts. We try to distribute attention among the different city passage districts as best as possible. Every year we get a budget for our chip seal and zipper streets so we work our way back to see how much work we can do. The second criteria is we look at the types of treatments, and we select the streets based on the types of treatments required. This can be anywhere from a crack seal treatment to reconstruction. The final thing that we go through is that we look at any utility conflicts.”
