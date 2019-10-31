Community members are invited to honor their loved ones with offerendas, poems, art and cultural education.
Teatro De Artes De Juan Seguin is hosting its annual Calaveras y Poesias event from 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday at its Cultural Arts Center, 921 W. New Braunfels St.
The event will host various activities ranging from a ballet folklórico presentation to an arts and crafts contest for children.
“The event consists of things like the reciting of poetry, a small procession that takes place in our center and a shoebox altar contest,” Teatro Program Coordinator Alberto “Beto,” Rincón said. “Another common part of Dia de los Muertos that we are going to have available at the center is the presentation of community altars that are full of offerings that represent the desire to reconnect with our deceased loved ones.”
Dia de los Muertos began in ancient Mesoamerica when groups such as the Aztec, Maya, and Toltec allocated specific months of the year to celebrate their deceased loved ones, according to an article by the Smithsonian. Once under Spanish rule, the ancient traditions were merged with the Spanish holidays of All Saints Day and All Souls Day, ultimately leading to what is known as Dia de los Muertos.
“The most important thing is that we continue to provide Seguin with the opportunity to come and celebrate this holiday because it is, in fact, a holiday,” Rincón said. “It’s important not only for Seguin but also for the Mexican American community here in the city, because they should know that there are opportunities like this one for them to come out and celebrate these holidays as part of their culture.”
Thanks to the recent success of films and other popularizations of the holiday through media, the holiday is thriving more than ever, Rincón said.
“I really don’t see Dia de los Muertos losing popularity, if anything it’s gaining more and more across many cultures,” Rincón said. “You hear and see a lot more interpretations of this holiday within more and more households these days. In my talking with teachers throughout some of the schools in town, the holiday has been gaining more and more popularity, especially when movies like ‘CoCo’ come out and other things that are geared toward the youth. This rise in popularity helps people like me and organizations like ours that are trying to make sure that the culture of Dia de los Muertos doesn’t die.”
This year’s Calaveras y Poesias will mark the second time the nonprofit has invited youngsters between the ages of 6 and 12 out to the center to submit a decorated shoebox in the form of a Dia de los Muertos altar to compete for prizes, Rincón said.
“The prize is a small gift card, and last year we had about 10 entries,” he said. “This year, we are hoping for more than that. We’re going to have a small panel of judges comprised of TLU faculty and staff, a Teatro board of directors representative, and a Teatro parent representative.”
Festivities aside, the event will also cater to the sweet tooth of many of those who attend by offering several deserts as part of the Dia de los Muertos theme.
“We won’t be offering a meal or anything like that, but we will be offering small finger sweets,” Rincón said. “The deserts will be a traditional bread that is served during this holiday called pan de muerto, and everyone will have the opportunity to get their own individual pastry.”
Rincón said that the future of Dia de los Muertos will be one of growth for Teatro.
“In the future, the community can look forward to the expansion of our Dia de los Muertos activities a bit more,” he said. “There’s some things in the works that I won’t mention in detail, but we are planning and strategizing on ways to grow this into more of a festival type of deal by adding a few more activities, and that is something we are really looking forward to.”
According to the Teatro website, guidelines for the shoebox altar contest include:
• Shoeboxes cannot exceed 14x8x5;
• No flammable materials can be lit on fire. Candles may only be used as decorative pieces;
• Food items in the altar must be in packaging or wrapped;
• Drink items must have lids;
• Items may be placed outside of the box and are permitted, but judging will focus only on contents within the box;
• Altars are to be constructed at home or Teatro;
For more information on Calaveras y Poesias, visit the Teatro De Artes De Juan Seguin website at www.teatrodeartes.org or call Rincón at 830-401-0232.
