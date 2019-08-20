The Seguin Parks and Recreation Department is turning to the community for the future of its park system.
The city department is looking to gather information through a public engagement session at 6 p.m. Aug. 29 at the Seguin Events Complex- Coliseum, 950 S. Austin St. to help update the 10-year Parks Master Plan.
“Any master plan that you do for the community needs public input to ensure that the plan will meet the needs of the community,” Seguin Parks and Recreation Director Jack Jones said. “We hope to see what people like about our park system, what people think we need to change or even fix and add within the next 10 years.”
Those who attend the session are expected to be given a welcome introduction before they are broken up into different stations, including a park vision station, economic development station, “where would you build a new park?” station and a survey station.
“This is going to be the survey we’re going to be launching at the meeting. It’ll go for a couple of months, but we’ll start it at that meeting,” Jones said. “It’ll be about 20 to 30 questions, more on a deep dive into what folks really do want in our park system going forward.”
Guests will also have the opportunity to contribute ideas about funding, where current park facilities need to improve and any amenities they’d like to see, he said.
“The funding station is important because nothing is free in regards to parks and recreation. This will give folks an idea into how do you want to fund some of the things you want,” Jones said.
City staff kicked off the planning process for the master plan last month with the help of Stantec Consulting Services, Inc., the company that is helping them develop it.
The department stepped into the community by setting up at Bauer Park and attending Fireworks Fiesta and the Biggest Small Town Fourth of July Parade where they handed out miniature flags along with handouts with QR codes that directed people to a survey.
“It was a quick way to get out to the public and take snapshots of what folks are looking at our parks and think of them. It was just kind of to get the process going and grease the wheel per se of getting folks to think about,” Jones said. “Now with this meeting we’re having it’s more of a deeper dive into what folks want. It gives us more examples and more specifics of what you want in our park system.”
Seguin’s current master plan was put together in 2005 before it was updated in 2008 with several of the projects from the plan already completed such as the skate park and splash pad at Park West.
The draft for the newly updated plan is estimated to be drawn up by the fall before it’s approved in early 2020, Jones said.
For more information, please visit www.seguintexas.gov or call the Parks and Recreation Department at 830-401-2480.
