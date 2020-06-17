Children are nocking arrows and honing their fishing skills outdoors at the Irma Lewis Seguin Outdoor Learning Center.
The children are taking part in the center’s second week of the summer camp Conservation and Stewardship, where they participate in activities like fishing, team building and archery to further their knowledge of the world around them.
“This week is conservation, so we’re learning about how to better use our resources to save water, to be aware of your surroundings, and to make sure that when you see nature to leave it alone,” camp counselor Gracie Scheel said. “Today we’re learning archery … we’re doing some fishing and when we fish, we do catch and release.”
The camp puts children in the thick of nature where they can explore the center’s 115 acres to enjoy fun yet educational activities, camp Environmental Education Coordinator Michelle Darnell said.
“Yesterday, the class I held was about water conservation and how they can take care of their environment,” Darnell said. “[It was focused on] the water cycle, which is something that theses kids are tested throughout their school curriculum. As an educator, if it’s fun, they remember it. I was never the typical sit down and let’s do something. I was very hands on, and I’ve brought that into this environment, and it works well.”
After months away from a typical classroom, the children came to camp with an unquenchable thirst for learning, Darnell said.
“I’m always surprised when I’m teaching something and everybody’s real quiet because they were really listening,” she said. “I have to catch their attention, and I try and keep it, and I’m very good at it, but I guess they have been a little more willing to learn. They haven’t been overdone by school classes.”
Recently, Gov. Greg Abbott released an executive order allowing for summer camps to reopen their doors at a limited capacity resulting in a cap of 50% attendance for this year’s summer program.
Although the smaller number of campers feels strange, Scheel believes the reduced numbers have allowed counselors to hone their lessons with the kids, she said.
“It’s definitely been a change to have less kids because we did have a lot more campers last year and we had a lot of little ones, but this year with the older kids, I feel like they really get more out of it than just running around and doing stuff,” Scheel said. “They’re actually learning a lot more, and we’re able to be more hands on with having a smaller number.”
David O’Brian, 9, is a three-year veteran of the camp who said he continues to come back because of the counselors and the variety of the offered activities.
David enjoys the activities offered like ziplining, canoeing, and the catwalk; however, his favorite thing to play is gaga ball, and his favorite camp counselor is Carson Jenkins.
Jenkins is a first-time counselor, but he is no stranger to the camp.
“I used to go to this camp when I was younger,” Jenkins said. “But [this] was a really good opportunity for me because I’m a wildlife fisheries student at A&M, so I’m really passionate about the outdoors, and I love teaching these little kids. So far, it’s been awesome. It’s a really good camp. Kid’s love it. They love it because they’ve been cooped up for this whole time, and now that Texas is open, they want to release all that energy. It’s good to be outside in the summer.”
Jenkins said, returning to the camp as a counselor and witnessing what it has become after many years is a fun experience even with safety limitations brought on by the coronavirus pandemic.
“It’s funny because when I was a kid going to this camp, it seemed a lot different. Now, we definitely learn a lot more than we did back then,” he said. “It’s weird being in the counselor’s shoes too, but it’s exceeded my expectations. I’m exhausted when I go home, and I’m sure these kids are too [because] they have a lot of fun throughout the day.”
There are four weeks left for campers with each week revolving around a new theme that the counselors will focus on.
Next week’s camp theme is “Into the Wild,” where campers will learn camping skills like fire and shelter building, followed by week four of the program called “On Target” – a week-long camp designed to hone the children’s fishing and hunting skills.
For more information on the summer program, visit seguinolc.org .
