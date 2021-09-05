Narcotics Unit of the Year

The Guadalupe County Narcotics Task Force was named Narcotics Unit of the Year from the Texas Narcotic Officers Association on Thursday, Aug. 20, 2021. Accepting the award for the team are (from left) Cibolo Police Chief Bryan Hugghins, Guadalupe County Sheriff Arnold Zwicke and Seguin Police Chief Terry Nichols.

 Courtesy photo - Special to the Seguin Gazette

Guadalupe County’s narcotics unit was named the best in the state by the Texas Narcotic Officers Association.

The association recently voted the Guadalupe County Narcotics Task Force its Narcotics Unit of the Year. The award was presented to the leaders of the agencies that make up the unit, Guadalupe County Sheriff Arnold Zwicke, Cibolo Police Department Chief Bryan Hugghins and Seguin Police Department Chief Terry Nichols during the TExas Narcotics Officers Association banquet in Galveston, Guadalupe County Sheriff’s Narcotics Lt. John Flores said.

Dalondo Moultrie is the assistant managing editor of the Seguin Gazette. You can e-mail him at dalondo.moultrie@seguingazette.com.

