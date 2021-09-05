If you are currently a print subscriber but don't have an online account, select this option. You will need to use your 7 digit subscriber account number (with leading zeros) and your last name (in UPPERCASE).
The Guadalupe County Narcotics Task Force was named Narcotics Unit of the Year from the Texas Narcotic Officers Association on Thursday, Aug. 20, 2021. Accepting the award for the team are (from left) Cibolo Police Chief Bryan Hugghins, Guadalupe County Sheriff Arnold Zwicke and Seguin Police Chief Terry Nichols.
Guadalupe County’s narcotics unit was named the best in the state by the Texas Narcotic Officers Association.
The association recently voted the Guadalupe County Narcotics Task Force its Narcotics Unit of the Year. The award was presented to the leaders of the agencies that make up the unit, Guadalupe County Sheriff Arnold Zwicke, Cibolo Police Department Chief Bryan Hugghins and Seguin Police Department Chief Terry Nichols during the TExas Narcotics Officers Association banquet in Galveston, Guadalupe County Sheriff’s Narcotics Lt. John Flores said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.