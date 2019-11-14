The county is hoping to bring visitors to the downtown area every third Friday of the month for some good eats.
Guadalupe County and the Seguin Main Street Program have partnered to bring the first-ever Downtown Food Truck Friday event from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 202 S. Camp St.
“The county came to Main Street about wanting to partner on doing something as an appreciation for the county employees downtown but also open it up to the general public as well,” Seguin Main Street Director Kyle Kramm said. “So they will have food trucks downtown that employees and shoppers can take advantage of every third Friday of the month.”
The trucks set to make an appearance are from Davila’s BBQ, Manny’s Food Truck and K&J Roasted Korn, each set to offer a range of morsels from tacos to hamburgers.
“We’re going to be out there selling some roasted corn on the cob and roasted corn in a cup, and we’re excited to say we will also be offering our famous K and J burgers,” K&J food truck owner Kathy Rocha said. “I was thinking about offering some chili cheese dogs, and we probably will throw that out there because people really seem to like them. Because this is the first time the event is going on, I hope that Seguin will show up and support all of us – the small business owners and food trucks – it would really be awesome.”
The best way to kick off the monthly event — the first gathering of its kind — is to showcase trucks within the community, said Kramm, who also is director of the city’s Convention and Visitors Bureau.
“The county booked the trucks, and they are all local,” he said. “This is the first event, so we’re starting with locals, but as people begin to get used to it, we’re probably going to try and get some more food trucks from outside of Seguin as well. I’m not sure what all the trucks are bringing out this Friday, but K&J’s is good, and Davila’s is always good barbecue. There’s going to be plenty of parking as the city’s lot is right across the street, and the trucks should only take up about 10 spaces, so there will probably be about 30 spaces in the lot.”
Kramm hopes that in the future, the stars will align to link Third Thursday and third Friday together for a bonanza of shopping and eating.
“This month has been a little strange because we were thinking we would do Third Thursday, and then the next day would be third Friday, but this month with the first being a Friday, it’s a little off,” he said. “We are hoping that in the future that it lines up so that people shop late on Thursday night for Third Thursday and then get up early and head to the food trucks for third Friday.”
As an event with much potential for growth in the future, Kramm said he hopes the gathering will continue to spread its wings and provide downtown commuters with a nice break from the hustle and bustle.
“We just hope that people come out and get a little bite to eat from those food trucks,” he said. “Then, while they’re out and about downtown, we hope that they might stop in for some shopping at some of our great stores."
