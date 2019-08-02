Camaraderie, tradition and giving thanks are just some of the things the community members of Marion plan to celebrate this weekend.
The Greater Marion Area Chamber of Commerce is hosting the 83rd Annual Marion Sausage Supper starting at 9 a.m. with the Trade Days on Saturday at St. John’s Lutheran Church before a parade marches through the community at 10 a.m.
And just like the people that came before them, the community plans to break bread with a sausage meal complete with German potato salad, sauerkraut and pinto beans at 11 a.m.
All the plates will be available for $10, event chairman Melanie Krause said.
The supper is something Marion has kept up for 83 years to mark the end of the harvest for all the farmers, she said.
“It was a time to get together and give thanks. It lets them see other people since they hadn’t seen each other in months because they’d been out on the field,” Krause said. “It’s just a time to connect with your neighbors and check up on everybody to make sure they’re OK.”
The continuing of the Sausage Supper allows for them to keep the memories alive, Krause said.
“We believe in giving back to the community and keeping this tradition strong. It is a lifetime — 83 years worth of good memories,” she said.
To continue the day, the annual event will have a live auction starting at 4 p.m.
“We have some Crazy Train jewelry to rocking chairs for front porches. We have just about anything you can imagine,” Krause said. “We have some outdoor games like corn hole and large Connect 4. … There are also some gift certificates for local restaurants around Seguin, New Braunfels, San Antonio and Schertz.”
All the proceeds gathered from Saturday’s event are expected to go toward the building of the Marion community center, Krause said.
“We’re still in the process of getting the money for our community center. We’re looking into buying land and we’ve got our blueprints made. It’s just so expensive to build,” she said.
