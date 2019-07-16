Hurricane Barry has come and gone, however, the season for tropical storms is just ramping up.
While Hurricane Barry didn’t make it to Guadalupe County, his buildup in the Gulf of Mexico had people wondering which direction the storm would go, and local authorities reminding them to be prepared.
Hurricane season can be dangerous, to stay safe, keep up to date and well supplied, Guadalupe County Assistant Emergency Management Coordinator Bryce Houlton said.
“Guadalupe County is just as prone to severe weather as everybody else,” he said. “Of course, the majority of our weather — when it is hurricane season especially — depends on where the storm hits and how it hits. Those factors determine what kind of weather we will get whether that is high wind, heavy rainfall or possible tornadoes.”
Houlton said his office looks to the past to prepare for the future and encourages others to do the same.
“The last storm we had was Hurricane Harvey,” he said. “All up until that Saturday at noon when it hit we were expecting the 60 plus inches of rain that Houston received. So as you can see, we could get a lot of rain. We also had hurricane force winds along the south end of the county near the Gonzalez County line during that time.”
With two large rivers flowing through the county, as well as a third large tributary — Cibolo Creek — the county is prone to flooding when a tropical storm hits.
“The county sits right on the edge of what they call flash flood alley,” Houlton said. “We have quite a few low water crossings and small creeks and streams that react very quickly to rain, they fill up and cross the roads. All those creeks and streams flow into our two big rivers the Guadalupe River and the San Macros River which are both known to quickly cause large floods.”
In order to stay safe, if the worst should happen, residents should have an exit strategy, stay up to date on the weather and keep an emergency stash of supplies in their homes, Houlton said.
“Right now, it’s time to start double checking to make sure you have enough supplies to last you three days, that’s food and water,” he said. “Don’t forget supplies for your pets as well. Having an emergency kit and having a plan of somewhere to go is also important. Definitely pay attention to the local media and our office because we try to put out the most updated information we can.”
When building a kit, make sure it includes water, food, battery-powered or hand-cranked radio, flashlight, first aid kit, extra batteries, whistle, dust mask, moist towelettes, garbage bags and plastic bags, wrench or plies, manual can open, local maps, cell phone with chargers and battery backup.
If high winds, heavy rainfall, flooding or potential tornadoes weren’t problematic enough hurricane season also presents another type of underlying danger — heavy traffic.
“If it (a hurricane) hits anywhere along the Central Texas coast or Houston, we get a lot of people traveling through the county,” Houlton said. “If it hits the Houston area we have increased traffic on I-10, if it hits down near the Corpus area we have increased traffic coming up through 87. All the evacuees eventually head to San Antonio. When it fills up we start to see our local hotels and motels fill up as well.”
It is also important to be a responsible driver and pay attention when trying to traverse flooded intersections.
“Everybody within Guadalupe County most likely crosses a low water area to and from work and so we really stress that everybody knows more than one way to work,” Houlton said. “The last thing we want anybody to do is to attempt to go through a low water crossing because they are late for work, they are risking their lives, the lives of first responders and they’re risking the chance of being fined.”
For more information on preparing an emergency kit, visit www.co.guadalupe.tx.us/em/em.php .
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.