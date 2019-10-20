Early voting begins Monday on the general and special elections, and voters in Guadalupe County can choose from a list of voting locations to do so, the elections administrator said.
“Guadalupe County registered voters can vote at any one of our five early voting locations,” Elections Administrator Lisa Hayes said.
There are 10 constitutional amendments on the ballot for voters’ consideration. Also, the cities of Schertz and Cibolo, and the Green Valley Special Utility District and Prairie Lea ISD have local races on the ballot, Hayes said.
In-person early voting takes place Monday through Nov. 1.
Constitutional amendment ballots seek answers from voters on issues such as the number of offices a municipal judge may hold at once, suspension of property taxes on homes damaged by a disaster, the creation a flood infrastructure fund to help pay for drainage, flood mitigation and flood control projects, and much more.
Hayes said she and her employees are excited about the early voting hours and upcoming election. After having a practice run in August, her team gets to see the voting machines they received at the beginning of the year in action during a general election.
“The Nov. 5, 2019, election is going to be a very exciting election for us here in the election office because this is the first countywide election using the new voting equipment purchased by the county earlier this year,” Hayes said. “Just a reminder to voters that they will need to bring an approved form of photo identification to the polls and, if they have any questions, please contact the elections office at 830-303-6363.”
In Cibolo, voters will be asked to choose a mayor, and fill three city council seats. Up for reelection is incumbent Mayor Stanley “Stosh” Boyle. He is being challenged by Glenda Henry and Kara Latimer.
Boyle currently faces charges that claim he lied on an application for the election. An indictment handed up Sept. 5 lists the charges as aggravated perjury and tampering with a government document with intent to defraud, a third-degree felony and a state jail felony, respectively.
The court document reads that Boyle made a false statement under oath by saying that he had not been “finally convicted of a felony for which I have not been pardoned or had my full rights of citizenship restored by other official action” when he has a felony conviction. He made the statement on an application for a place on the Nov. 5, 2019, general election ballot to run for Cibolo mayor, it further read.
Two candidates are in the running for the District 2 council seat in Cibolo — Verlin “Doug” Garrett and Steve Quinn.
District 3’s election has only one candidate: Reggie Bone. Joel Hicks and Glenn Weber Jr. are vying for the District 7 council seat.
Some Guadalupe County residents will be asked to cast ballots in favor of candidates in the Schertz mayoral race. Candidates are Ralph Gutierrez and Carl C. Douglas.
Then there are the at-large council seats for which Schertz voters living in Guadalupe County are allowed to choose. For Council Place 1, voters may opt for Eddie C. Peoples or Mark E. Davis; Council Place 2 has Rosemary Scott pitted against Jeremy Wells; and Michael Dahle is running unopposed for Council Place 4.
The general election for the Green Valley Special Utility District asks voters to elect up to two candidates from a field of four. Those running for the board seats are James Harden, David Strauss, Dennis Dreyer and John Frias.
Guadalupe County voters living in the Prairie Lea Independent School District have a choice between six candidates running for four school district trustee positions. On the ballot, voters will be asked to select up to four candidates from a list including Jesse Silva III, J.W. Schliesman, Crystal Trevino, Ross Bairrington, Sergio Trevino and Karen Green.
The district also has a bond election on the ballot. The electorate will be asked to support or reject “(t)he issuance of $8 million of bonds by the Prairie Lea Independent School District for school facilities and the levying of a tax in payment thereof,” according to a sample ballot.
Hours for early voting are 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Oct. 21 - Oct. 25; 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Oct. 26; 1 to 6 p.m. Oct. 27; and 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Oct. 28 - Nov. 1.
Voting locations include the Seguin Elections Office 215 S. Milam St. in Seguin; Central Texas Technology Center, room 118 conference room, 2189 Fm 758 in New Braunfels; Grace Church, 3240 FM 725 in New Braunfels; New Berlin City Hall, 9180 FM 775 in New Berlin; and the Schertz Elections Office, 1101 Elbel Road in Schertz.
Sample ballots are available on the Guadalupe County Elections Office website at www.co.guadalupe.tx.us/elections/index.php and in both the Seguin and Schertz elections offices.
“There are five early voting locations available for voters and, as always, any Guadalupe County registered voter can vote at any of the Guadalupe County early voting locations,” Hayes said. “Early voting hours include a Saturday and Sunday as well as extended hours the second week in an effort to make voting more convenient for voters.”
