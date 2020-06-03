A 22-year-old Seguin resident is working to prove that anyone can clean with his new business.
Dustin Kotara has worked in the cleaning industry since he was a child. Throughout his years, he has encountered a customer mentality that he could never scrub. This led the young entrepreneur to start his janitorial-bonded business, Reliable Cleaning Service, to abolish the stigma that “only girls can clean,” he said.
“When you think of your typical house cleaners, you don’t think of a guy coming in and cleaning,” Kotara said. “So I’m trying to break that stigma with my business because I don’t want people to feel uncomfortable that a guy is cleaning because a guy can clean a house, too. And I think it would be cool to open people’s minds a little bit more.”
Dust, grime and stains have no place to hide as Kotara aims to overcome this stigma by elevating his services’ standards to provide clear communication, a thorough work ethic, and a focus on confidentiality for customers.
“What I typically do is I’ll talk to customers. Then I’ll go to their house and introduce myself and go over what they want done and raise the bar a little bit and do a little extra to clean really [well],” he said. “I think when people do see a guy, they get a little intimidated, but we just keep going forward.”
Kotara’s business partner helps to break the ice, he said.
“She’s female, so I think that helps. But I think once they (customers) get to meet me and get to know me a little bit better, there’s no more issues,” Kotara said.
Together Kotara and his partner begin their day at 8 a.m. to clean about five houses per day, spending about an hour at each location.
Service requests have recently lapsed since the coronavirus pandemic, he said.
“It’s been kind of slow lately, and that hasn’t been fun, but I get a lot of good reviews,” Kotara said. “People have been happy with our work, and if they’re not happy with our work, we’re more than happy to go back to correct whatever they’re not happy with. Customer satisfaction is one of our biggest goals.”
Kotara learned the tricks of his trade from his Aunt Lornna Talley, who owns a cleaning service, Dependable Cleaning Service in Wilson County.
“I’ve been working with her since I was real young, but in recent years, I would say it’s been five years or so, she has been training me and showing me what I should and shouldn’t do,” he said.
Kotara’s services are not limited to houses and apply to locations like commercial properties, post-construction homes, apartments, and offices. His business can provide window cleaning services as well as move-in ready cleaning.
“We charge by the square footage, that’s where my price range kind of goes… If people want extra [work done], I’m going to charge extra, but I’ll pretty much do anything,” he said. “Everyone’s different, and everyone wants different things, so as long as they’re open from the beginning, we can come to an agreement.”
For a free quote or more information, call Kotara at 830-391-5692.
