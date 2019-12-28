Several groups are providing places for community members to ring in the new year with 20th-century throwbacks and performances by local artists around town.
Habitat for Humanity
Guadalupe Valley Habitat for Humanity is hosting a Roaring 20’s New Year’s Eve Party from 8 p.m. to 12: 30 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 31, in the Rose Ballroom at the Aumont Hotel, 301 N Austin St.
“When I first moved here, everyone kept saying that there’s not really anything to do around town for New Years,” Habitat for Humanity Director Madeline Zwicke said. “So I thought, ‘Oh, well, this is a perfect opportunity for Habitat to throw a party.’ That was what started the idea and going into 2020; we wanted to have fun and bring that fun to downtown Seguin for New Year’s.”
The party will include a midnight toast, hors d’oeuvres, three cash bars throughout the venue, and performances by local Jazz band Choo-Cha-Booch, Zwicke said.
The gathering offers guests a way to channel their inner flapper as 20s attire is welcomed but not required, Zwicke said.
As the non-profit’s first-ever New Year’s Eve party, Zwicke said she has high hopes for a good turnout. Proceeds from the event will fund future projects.
“Going into 2020, we have bigger goals than ever before,” Zwicke said. “We’re going to be looking to start building three homes instead of two, and that requires us to raise more funds and for more community support, so we needed a big fundraiser to help us kick off the beginning of the year and help us kick off that first build.”
Tickets for the event run for $60 a person and are available at Gift and Gourmet, Serenity Boutique, The Shop at Design Associates, or online at www.eventbrite.com.
Seguin Youth Services
Seguin Youth Services is hosting a dance party from 7 p.m. to midnight on Dec. 31 at the Geronimo Community Center, 280 Navarro Dr. “We’re putting on a New Year’s Eve dance to try to do something local and close and fun for families,” Sheryl Sachtleben, director of Seguin Youth Services, said. “Clint Taft and the Buck Wild Band is going to be playing — they are a really good band — and we were talking, and we thought it was a good time to put something together local that people can stay in the area for and enjoy with their kids.”
Champagne, party favors, and food are on the menu for the evening, Sachtleben said.
“We will have your typical hats and blowers and stuff like that,” she said. “We’ll put champagne on at least all of the reserve tables for sure and perhaps even on all of them. We have a concession stand there who will have foods like burgers and fries and nachos, and we may even have a couple of food trucks.”
This year’s event is a first for Seguin Youth Services in almost a decade, Sachtleben said.
“We did one probably around 10 years ago, but this will be our first annual event because we’re going to continue to do it after this one,” she said. “The money raised from the tickets will go back into the center. It will be for operating after school projects, projects supplies, activities, and activity supplies.”
Tickets are $15 pre-sale and $20 at the door and $5 a ticket for children 12 to 18, Sachtleben said. Those who purchase 10 tickets for $150 will get a reserved table.
To purchase a ticket or for more information, contact Sachtleben at (830) 214-4722.
Geronimo VFW Post 8456
The Geronimo VFW Post 8456 is throwing its New Years’ Eve shindig from 8 p.m. to midnight on Dec. 31 at the hall, 6808 North State Highway 123 in Geronimo.
The veterans organization is hosting a dance with performances by local artists Jimmie Bolado and Monte Good.
“We do a New Year’s dance every year, and it’s always been very well attended,” Post 8456 Auxiliary President Lea Phelps said. “We serve the best cheap champagne in town, and we’d love to have as many people as possible.”
In addition to the bubbly, the VFW will offer food and beverages at affordable prices, Phelps said.
“We will be serving black-eyed peas, cornbread, and tamales at midnight,” she said. “We have cold beer and wine coolers, and if you want to bring in a bottle of champagne, you can.”
Phelps said the VFW throw’s the annual party because they want to provide community members a place where they can feel at home.
“We do it because we are a family and we have always done it,” she said. “We want people to have a safe place to go where people are friendly and where there’s no smoking and if they want to bring the kiddos they can.”
All proceeds from the party will fund the support of veterans, Phelps said.
Tickets are limited at this time, but can be purchased at the door for $17 each.
Seguin Silver Center
Organizers at the Seguin Silver Center will serve up a two-stepping good time this New Year’s Eve from 8 p.m. to 12: 30 a.m. at the center, 510 East Court St.
“We wanted to provide a place for people to go this New Years that’s safe,” Seguin Silver Center Assistant Director Pam Davis said. “This also gives people that may not want to drive to San Antonio a place to go.”
With “one of the best dance floors in South Texas,” and performances by Carol Cochran and Shades of Country, Davis said guests are sure to have a good time.
“We’ve been doing this for over 26 years, ever since the center has been open,” she said.
The event will be serving up tamales and black-eyed peas along with a champagne toast at midnight, Davis said.
Tickets can be purchased for $15 pre-sale at the center or for $25 at the door.
