A pickup truck rolled over after another vehicle struck it Wednesday afternoon in Seguin, police said.
The driver of a black Chevrolet Colorado LT pickup truck told officers he was traveling south on FM 464 when another vehicle suddenly struck his truck from the side causing the Colorado to roll over at about 2:45 p.m., Seguin Police Department Cpl. Jules Olvera said.
“He said a vehicle came out from the boat ramp and hit his car,” Olvera said. “It didn’t cut him off, it hit his corner and then it left the scene.”
The vehicle that struck the black Colorado LT might have been another pickup truck, the officer said.
A person on the scene near the time of the wreck told officers they didn’t see the collision, but did see a tan pickup driving away, Olvera said. He said the driver reported seeing a silver truck.
The driver refused medical treatment at the scene, Olvera said.
“As far as I know, he said he was not hurt, but he said he was going to go to the hospital; he didn’t want to get an ambulance,” the officer said.
