Three decades of service to the Guadalupe County Sheriff’s Office came to a teary-eyed, heartfelt end for Dawn Caddell Tuesday morning at the Guadalupe County Courthouse.

In front of scores of family members and friends, Caddell, a longtime sheriff’s office employee, choked up as she thanked former Guadalupe County Sheriff Melvin Harborth for giving her a job and current Guadalupe County Sheriff Arnold Zwicke for allowing her to continue working when he took over the office in 2001.

Dalondo Moultrie is the assistant managing editor of the Seguin Gazette. You can e-mail him at dalondo.moultrie@seguingazette.com .

