Guadalupe County Sheriff Arnold Zwicke reads a plaque recognizing his longtime administrative assistant Dawn Caddell for 31 years of service to the county Tuesday, Sept. 1, 2020, at a Guadalupe County Commissioners Court meeting in Seguin.
Former Guadalupe County Sheriff Melvin Harborth drapes an arm around retiree Dawn Caddell while posing for a photo with current Sheriff Arnold Zwicke and members of the Guadalupe Gounty Commissioners Court on Tuesday, Sept. 1, 2020, in Seguin.
Dalondo Moultrie - The Seguin Gazette
Three decades of service to the Guadalupe County Sheriff’s Office came to a teary-eyed, heartfelt end for Dawn Caddell Tuesday morning at the Guadalupe County Courthouse.
In front of scores of family members and friends, Caddell, a longtime sheriff’s office employee, choked up as she thanked former Guadalupe County Sheriff Melvin Harborth for giving her a job and current Guadalupe County Sheriff Arnold Zwicke for allowing her to continue working when he took over the office in 2001.
